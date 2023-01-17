Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman
Workers found the woman’s body on Tuesday morning. The facility is located off East Woodstock Road, also known as Route 4. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman.
Look: Non-native snake found in bathroom at New Hampshire business
Authorities in New Hampshire were summoned to a local business for an unusual situation -- a snake in the bathroom.
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing woman from Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
NECN
Four Arrested in Deadly Shooting in Vermont
Four people were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, last month. Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, was shot to death in his apartment on Hastings Street in the overnight hours between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. His death was ruled a homicide the following day.
Driver and victim dead after hit-and-run crash in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER -- The suspect and victim of a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire are both dead, police announced Friday. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was hit by a car while crossing Union Street, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with a head injury and later died. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Shawn Croteau, of Newbury, New Hampshire. Officers used surveillance video from the area to create a description of the subject's car. Police said they found the car and Croteau, who is now deceased. It's unclear how he died.
mynbc5.com
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police arrested four people in connection with a deadly shooting last month in St. Johnsbury. Isreal Jimenez Lugo was shot in his apartment on Hastings Street in the overnight hours between Dec. 13-14. Police discovered his body during a welfare check on the Dec. 14. The death of the 49-year-old was ruled a homicide the next day.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man seen in Chelsea
CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
mynbc5.com
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer
BRIDPORT, Vt. — Part of Route 22A in Bridport is back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and several cars. The crash caused power lines to come down, causing just over 300 outages in Bridport. As of this writing,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies after car overturns on icy roadway
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman who wasin critical condition after her vehicle overturned on an icy roadway has died, according to Vermont State Police. Officials said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland died on Jan. 6, following the crash that occurred on Jan. 3. Cobb was driving north...
laconiadailysun.com
Joseph Azzara, 19
LACONIA — Joseph “Joey” Azzara, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, at his home. Joey was born in Laconia on Sept. 19, 2003, to James Azzara and Sara (Carter) Hoey.
Comments / 0