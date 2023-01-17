Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Related
Drake Turned Down Collaborating on an A$AP Rocky Song With Kendrick Lamar
Drake and A$AP Rocky are two rappers with over a decade of experience in the industry. Early in his career, A$AP Rocky tried to get Drake on a song of his, but Drake passed.
BET
LL Cool J Pays Respect to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
With close to four decades under his belt as a trailblazing entertainer, LL Cool J remains true to his commitment to take and elevate hip-hop culture to new heights. LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, was recently presented with the Urban One Honors Entertainment Icon Award in Atlanta, which airs on TV One this coming MLK Day at 7:00 p.m. The 55-year-old rap legend, behind classics like “I Need Love,” “Hey Lover” and “Headsprung,” joins this year’s honorees Pharrell Williams, David and Tamela Mann, Bobby Brown and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).
HipHopDX.com
LaLa Anthony Has Nas As The Only Person In Her Top 5 Rappers List
LaLa Anthony has included Nas in her top five rappers list, and he’s the only one that’s there as she has him occupying the four other spots. During her interview with AllHipHop, LaLa gave out her picks for her top rappers of all time, and the Queensbridge rap legend held all five spots on her list.
50 Cent Fought Dr. Dre to Have ’21 Questions’ on His Debut Album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”
50 Cent included the song '21 Questions' on his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin''. But the album's executive producer, Dr. Dre, didn't think the song belonged on the album.
‘Lovers & Friends’ 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And More
Calling all “lovers and friends” of Hip-Hop and R&B! The nostalgic music festival presented by Usher has just announced its 2023 lineup. This time around, millennial music lovers can enjoy live sounds from headliners including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Usher, Chris Brown, 50 Cent and more. Returning to Las Vegas on May 6, 2023, the Lovers & Friends Festival will bring out over 45 artists to deliver familiar musical feels, from Christina Aguilera, Nelly, Pitbull and Miguel, to Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR and others.More from VIBE.comHere’s What Went Down At The Inaugural Lovers & Friends FestivalMaster P And Snoop Dogg...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Jermaine Dupri explains why he’s hasn’t worked with hip-hop artists recently
Jermaine Dupri has been in the music industry for a long time, and he’s made some classic hits that still get played to this day. Hip-hop has changed over the years, and Dupri had a few things to say about the current state of the genre in a recent interview with Vibe.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars
Dr. Dre is officially cashing out. He is reportedly selling his catalog to Universal Music to the tune of $200 million dollars. As spotted on Variety Magazine the Rap legend has striking a deal where he will give up a portion of his musical assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings. According to the report […] The post Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More
The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special. It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Shares a New Update on Forthcoming Music
Selena Gomez keeps teasing new upcoming music. The singer-slash-actor recently shared another update on her forthcoming album. The Only Murders in the Building star was asked by a fan on Instagram “Where is the album?” to which Gomez responded, “Oh, it’s coming…”. In November, Gomez...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Shouts Out 50 Cent & Dr. Dre On “The Documentary” Anniversary
The Game says 50 Cent “put the puzzle together” on the 18th anniversary of “The Documentary.”. The Game celebrates 18 years since his debut album, The Documentary today. The album propelled The Game to stardom with the supporter of singles like “How We Do It ” and “Hate It Or Love It” — both featuring 50 Cent.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Cardi B Addresses Rumored Affair Between Offset And Saweetie–Well, Kinda
Cardi B remained vague AF when addressing the salacious rumor her husband Offset had an affair with Saweetie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Madonna Taps Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, & More For Tour Announcement
Madonna is embarking on a 35-city tour later this year. Madonna is embarking on a tour across the world in 2023 and teamed up with Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and more celebrities to make the announcement. The Celebration Tour will see the legendary singer performing songs spanning the four decades of her career.
The Courts Screwed Gunna, Now He’s Being Shunned by His Peers
The arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL associates in last May’s RICO (short for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) indictment elicited a unified response from within the rap world. Fans and other musicians resoundingly proclaimed “Free Gunna.” But after his release in December, following an Alford plea deal that gave him time served and a five-year suspended sentence, few people in the rap world celebrated. Since footage of the Georgia plea hearing leaked, and the world saw him affirm Fulton County prosecutors’ assertion that YSL is a gang and “YSL must end,” he’s been demeaned as...
Rising Atlanta Rapper Rico Cash Releases His Latest Album ‘1008 Degrees’
Atlanta native and burgeoning rap star Rico Cash is proving that he's here to stay with his new 19-track album. Click inside to check it out!
Comments / 0