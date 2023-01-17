Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Cape students learn about becoming teachers
Cape High students considering careers in teaching learned about educational opportunities and pathways to employment at a Jan. 12 forum conducted by district Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter. “Just one teacher can make a difference and change the trajectory of a student’s life,” Gladfelter told about 100 students gathered...
Lawmakers debating free school meals for all students
SEATTLE — A recently introduced bill would require all public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to any K-12 student who requests them. The meals were free of charge during the pandemic, but federal lawmakers didn’t extend the nationwide program, and it ended this fall. That means...
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
No Matter How You Do the Math, Numbers Don’t Add Up to a School Staffing Crisis
School X has 10 teachers and 100 students. Two teachers quit and seven students graduate. School X then hires three new teachers and enrolls five new students. Does School X have a staffing crisis? One would think it is an easy question to answer. School X ends up with more teachers and fewer students. It’s […]
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
Forest Hills Northern, Greenville students honored in state art contest
Congrats to the winner and 4 runners-up in the 2023 State of the State Art Contest. Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist announced the honors Friday.
This HBCU is meeting student housing demand with new dormitory options
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have battled with housing issues for students who require on-campus living for years. But now, schools are applying innovative methods to combat that crisis by expanding their housing options. Fisk University, an HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee, is starting the initiative by creating a small community of shipping containers that will house 98 students for the Fall 2023 semester.
Phys.org
College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate, new study finds
Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don't work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who work large amounts—over 15 hours a week—take fewer college credits per semester.
WTVM
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New resources for Columbus State University and schools in Muscogee County are now on the way. “I have a 13-month-old baby girl at home, and I know there’s nothing more important than the safety, security, and opportunity for our kids,” says U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia.
Griffin-Spalding students return to classrooms 1 week after tornadoes tore through area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin-Spalding County Schools welcomed students back Friday after crews worked to clean up tornado damage. The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Spalding County on Jan. 12th, causing significant damage to the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Futurism
College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT
Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
New Year, New Career? Pursue Your Graduate Degree at GMercyU
Are you looking to start a new career path or advance your career? Gwynedd Mercy University has a variety of graduate programs to fit your needs. Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT)
Federal money could fund dance classes for underprivileged Pueblo youths
The Sangre De Cristo Arts Center is asking the city of Pueblo for grant funding to expand access to its dance program for the next few years to more low-income children. City council discussed the potential program with the center's interim CEO Andy Sanchez and Nan Wainwright, the director of the dance...
