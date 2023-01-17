Read full article on original website
The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report
The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun , Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing...
epicstream.com
King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role
King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources
Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family Before 'Heart-Racing' Talk With Queen Elizabeth About Prince Philip's Death
Prince Harry recounted how he learned about his grandfather Prince Philip's book in his book Spare. According to him, he first spoke about it with Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family When Prince Philip Died. The royal family reached out to the Duke of Sussex when...
epicstream.com
Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
netflixjunkie.com
“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert
The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Thrashes Prince Harry As Now He Wants King Charles and Prince William Back
In a trailer for an exclusive interview for ITV, Britain’s Prince Harry has made some stirring comments that has taken the internet by storm. After an entire saga of continuous public trials and blatant criticism of the Royal Family, Prince Harry has finally spoken his heart. In a promotional interview trailer for Spare with Tom Bradbey, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he never wanted things to be this way. “He wanted a family and never an institution” he claimed.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: Inside Their Royal Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
suggest.com
What Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Their Kids For Christmas? Here’s A Clue
Have you ever wanted to know what the members of the royal family get each other for Christmas? Here’s your chance! A former palace employee revealed the kinds of presents Prince William and Kate Middleton get for their children, and each other. Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for...
Prince William Seemingly Responds To Prince Harry's Claims During Royal Visit With Kate Middleton
The crowds showed their support for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid the allegations and attacks Prince Harry made against them and the royal family in his memoir, "Spare." During the royal couple's continued their royal duties, visiting the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital Thursday, January 12, the Prince of Wales seemed to respond to his brother's claims.
Prince William May Need Kate Middleton More Than Ever As Prince Harry May Paint Brother In Bad Light In Upcoming Memoir
Prince William has a great support system with his wife, Kate Middleton, amid the ongoing feud between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. As rumors have it, the Duke of Sussex may paint the Prince of Wales in a bad light in his upcoming memoir, "Spare," so he may need the Princess of Wales now more than ever.
epicstream.com
Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Publicly Addressed Prince Harry’s Spare Drama for the First Time
Kate Middleton and Prince William were back on their royal duties after the release of Prince Harry's book Spare. The future king seemingly addressed the drama during the outing, according to a report. Prince William Publicly Addressed Prince Harry Spare Drama?. Well-wishers gathered to welcome the Prince and Princess of...
suggest.com
Where Is Prince Harry And Prince William’s Nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Today?
While Prince Harry’s divisive memoir, Spare, has managed to attract readers from all walks of life, there are certain nuances that longtime followers of the royal family will appreciate immensely. For example, some readers will immediately recognize the name Tiggy Legge-Bourke while others will be seeing it for the very first time.
