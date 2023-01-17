ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invisible Universe Launches Lovie as Latest Preschoolers Franchise (Exclusive)

By Abbey White
 2 days ago
Invisible Universe , the internet-first animation studio behind Serena Williams’ Qai Qai and Jennifer Aniston’s Clydeo, is launching its latest franchise with Lovie.

The preschool-focused series available on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram centers on a five-year-old, heart-shaped girl. Lovie’s adventures in the fictional town of Charmvale will include her animated friends and family in the shapes of hearts, stars, flowers and clouds that match their unique personalities and will see its titular character changing color based on her feelings

The latest addition to the Invisible Universe family is aimed at helping young viewers navigate their own emotions and will ultimately celebrate and promote social-emotional development for preschoolers through its lessons about making friends, handling disagreements and the importance of sharing.

It’s an IP developed by a team of five Invisible Universe executives who all not only share professional backgrounds in children’s entertainment but who are parents to a combined 10 kids all under 10 years old. It also marks Invisible Universe’s growing interest in TikTok and YouTube Shorts as the company’s next frontier in IP development.

“As a parent, I know how important it is to create brands that can be both entertaining for kids and serve a purpose in their development,” Tricia Biggio, co-founder and CEO of Invisible Universe, said. “With Lovie, we’re tapping into the comedy of Bluey with the lessons of Pixar’s Inside Out , and I think parents and kids alike will fall in love with the characters. My kids already have!”

The internet-first animation studio is doubling down on children’s content addressing emotional and mental health, a programming angle within the studio driven in part by a 2022 UTA IQ study that supported the position that a significant percentage of parents want kids’ entertainment addressing those topics.

Invisible Universe has made a name in children’s animation and entertainment with its star-backed ventures from Aniston, whose Clydeo is a cooking- and foodie-series based on Aniston’s gray Schnauzer mix, and Williams’ Qai Qai series, which follows the doll of the tennis icon’s daughter, Olympia, brought to life. Qai Qai has recently evolved into a children’s book, The Adventures of Qai Qai .

The studio has also produced Squeaky & Roy, from TV personalities and social stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as Ember, which is based on the daughter of the ruler of the underworld.

Kids’ content on YouTube has surged in recent years alongside the streaming boom, sparking interest within the internet animation studio across multiple platforms, including potential streaming series based on Lovie. Invisible Universe also plans to expand its franchises beyond their initial social platforms and into publishing, long-form content, toys, games, music and more.

