ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Movie Sequels Aim for Best Picture — and to Make Oscar History

By Gregg Kilday
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Zul_0kHjeObf00

Not another one! Through most of its history, that’s been the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ knee-jerk reaction to any movie sequel seeking Oscar recognition. Only two sequels have ever won the best picture prize. Only a handful of others have been nominated in that category. But this season, all that could change, because there are at least four sequels knocking at the best picture door.

Sure, most sequels are brand extensions and cash grabs. No one was ever going to make a best picture argument for a movie like 1989’s Police Academy 6: City Under Siege . But, occasionally, there have been sequels that aspire to the achievement of their predecessor. In 1990, for example, Jack Nicholson, screenwriter Robert Towne and producer Robert Evans reteamed for The Two Jakes , attempting to recapture the magic of 1974’s Chinatown as Nicholson’s gumshoe Jake Gittes tracked a new murder amid an L.A.-based land scheme. But where Chinatown was nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, The Two Jakes was completely shut out.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

With Oscar nomination balloting beginning Jan. 12, the prejudice against sequels could lift — even as the gold standard for sequel success remains 1975’s The Godfather Part II , which collected 11 noms and went on to win six trophies, including best picture, besting 1972’s The Godfather , with its 11 noms and three wins. Of course, The Godfather Part II was sui generis, since it functions as both a prequel and a sequel, tracing the rise of the young Vito Corleone, as played by Robert De Niro, and the gradual corruption of Vito’s son Michael, portrayed by Al Pacino.

None of this year’s sequels is quite so narratively ambitious. But with 10 best picture slots to fill, there is room for one or more of them to squeeze in.

At the moment, the best positioned appears to be Top Gun: Maverick , which supercharged the box office last summer and was consequently hailed as much for resuscitating moviegoing as for its tale of heroic flyboys. Though the original 1986 Top Gun was not itself a best picture contender — it received four crafts noms, winning best song for its anthem “Take My Breath Away” by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock — its sequel is showing more strength, already attracting six Critics Choice nominations.

For its star Tom Cruise, there also has to be a whiff of déjà vu involved, since Cruise starred in 1986’s The Color of Money , a sequel to 1961’s The Hustler , starring Paul Newman. In both Maverick and Money , the young hotshot of the original film — Newman’s pool hustler, Cruise’s jet pilot — has graduated to legend status as he hands the baton to a new, upstart successor. Unlike The Hustler , The Color of Money didn’t make it into the best picture circle, though it did result in Newman earning a best actor Oscar, the first competitive Oscar of his career.

Like Maverick , the sequels Avatar: The Way of Water , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have all received six Critics Choice noms each, so they are also in the mix for Academy consideration.

As a big-budget effects spectacular, Avatar — which in early 2023 flew past Maverick to become the world’s top-grossing film released in 2022 — could follow in the path of 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King , the only other sequel besides Godfather II to win the best picture Oscar. There were those, however, who read King ‘s victory as a prize recognizing the cumulative accomplishment of all three of Peter Jackson’s Rings movies, released in three successive years. While the new Avatar comes 13 years after James Cameron’s first visit to Pandora, if a similarly cumulative honor is coming his way, he might have to wait until the fifth and (possibly) final Avatar movie is released. On the other hand, since Cameron lost the best director and picture awards to Kathryn Bigelow and The Hurt Locker the last time around, the Academy may not feel the need to wait any longer to reward him now.

In the case of Wakanda Forever , it’s been just four years since the original Black Panther became the first Marvel movie to earn a best picture nom. And Wakanda just may have faced the longest odds, since director Ryan Coogler not only had to guide the franchise into new territory but also negotiate the difficult challenge of paying tribute to the late star Chadwick Boseman. As for Glass Onion , writer-director Rian Johnson has argued that, strictly speaking, the movie is less a sequel than part of a series, a self-contained tale that, with the exception of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc, sports a whole new cast of characters in an entirely new setting.

But that could become a stumbling block when it comes to the Academy, since while Oscar has ignored most sequels, it’s been even more loath to grant best picture status to series like the James Bond or Mission: Impossible movies. Though if Blanc is looking for a new locked-room mystery to solve, he might want to consider the Academy Awards themselves.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”

When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Shooting: Alec Baldwin, Other Crew to Be Charged in Halyna Hutchins’ On-Set Death

Prosecutors in New Mexico on Thursday announced criminal charges will be filed against Alec Baldwin in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Rust. Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney that serves Santa Fe County, will charge star and producer Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rust' Charging Decisions to Come on ThursdayAlec Baldwin Sues to "Clear His Name" in 'Rust' ShootingAlec Baldwin Can't Escape Lawsuit From 'Rust' Script Supervisor Assistant director David Halls also signed a plea agreement for the charge of of negligent...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
102.5 The Bone

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy