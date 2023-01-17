Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief
Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help. People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
elmoreautauganews.com
FEMA assistance available with 60-day window to Apply
Officials with FEMA declared Autauga and Dallas Counties disaster areas earlier this week. Now, Elmore County has been added to the list. “The State EMA, the Governor’s Office did a great job,” Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said. According to Baggett, residents who were affected by the...
More severe storms possible this week in Alabama
Another round of potentially severe weather will be possible for the southern part of Alabama starting late Tuesday. Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain will be possible as a cold front pushes through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has put the southern half of Alabama...
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
alabama.gov
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to 7 Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local...
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
Stormy pattern for Alabama through Wednesday
Rain and storms will be in the forecast for parts of Alabama on and off through Wednesday, and some of those storms could be severe. There will be a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather along the Gulf Coast -- including the Mobile area -- today. Then the southern half of Alabama will also face another round of severe weather on Tuesday, possibly Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
altoday.com
Bulldozers are on the site to fight the Moody landfill fire
For eight weeks, an underground landfill fire has been belching out smoke and odors across the Moody/Trussville area and beyond. Now there are workers on the site to begin the difficult work of putting the fire out. On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an order declaring a limited state...
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Governor Ivey Announces Another Record High Jobs Count, Alabama’s December Unemployment Rate is 2.8%
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021. People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259. “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Ivey. “We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that...
WSFA
“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Organizers: Selma celebration to go on despite tornado
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said. “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Alabama
First-time buyers faced rising prices leading into midyear, but some of them might be able to find their sweet home in Alabama with assistance. The median home sales price rose by 15.7% between May 2021 and 2022 to $301,000, according to RedFin. That’s a year-over-year increase of $40,000. While...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.
Comments / 0