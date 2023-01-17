MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021. People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259. “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Ivey. “We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO