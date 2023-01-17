ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief

Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help. People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
FEMA assistance available with 60-day window to Apply

Officials with FEMA declared Autauga and Dallas Counties disaster areas earlier this week. Now, Elmore County has been added to the list. “The State EMA, the Governor’s Office did a great job,” Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said. According to Baggett, residents who were affected by the...
More severe storms possible this week in Alabama

Another round of potentially severe weather will be possible for the southern part of Alabama starting late Tuesday. Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain will be possible as a cold front pushes through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has put the southern half of Alabama...
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
Stormy pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

Rain and storms will be in the forecast for parts of Alabama on and off through Wednesday, and some of those storms could be severe. There will be a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather along the Gulf Coast -- including the Mobile area -- today. Then the southern half of Alabama will also face another round of severe weather on Tuesday, possibly Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bulldozers are on the site to fight the Moody landfill fire

For eight weeks, an underground landfill fire has been belching out smoke and odors across the Moody/Trussville area and beyond. Now there are workers on the site to begin the difficult work of putting the fire out. On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an order declaring a limited state...
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Governor Ivey Announces Another Record High Jobs Count, Alabama’s December Unemployment Rate is 2.8%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021.  People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259.  “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Ivey. “We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that...
“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
Alabama tornado victims: How to help

At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Alabama

First-time buyers faced rising prices leading into midyear, but some of them might be able to find their sweet home in Alabama with assistance. The median home sales price rose by 15.7% between May 2021 and 2022 to $301,000, according to RedFin. That’s a year-over-year increase of $40,000. While...
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
