WOOD
Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 failure
Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or cause of the network error. (Jan. 19, 2023) Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 …. Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
wtvbam.com
Two BCSD Sergeants ready to retire, two road patrol deputies promoted to replace them
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two veteran Branch County Sheriff Department sergeants are getting ready to retire. Sheriff John Pollock told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that Sergeants Frank Barker and Mike Gatke will soon be leaving the department. That means the department...
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 3:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, CR 29 South CR 52, Elkhart. Driver: Edward Saunders, 77, Syracuse. Saunders was traveling south on CR 29 towards the intersection and left the roadway, striking brush and small trees. Saunders complained of back pain.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
WNDU
Portage Township raises qualifying income threshold for financial assistance
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portage Township Board of Trustees voted to raise the qualifying income threshold for families that might need financial assistance!. This means that even residents denied assistance due to having incomes slightly above the federal poverty level may still be eligible for assistance from the township.
WOOD
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber ribbon cutting at Highwire Farms set for Friday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for Highwire Farms which is opening up for business at 363 North Willowbrook Road. The adult use recreational marijuana business is based in Adrian and will operate a 3,200 square...
