Constantine, MI

WOOD

Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 failure

Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or cause of the network error. (Jan. 19, 2023) Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 …. Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or...
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 3:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, CR 29 South CR 52, Elkhart. Driver: Edward Saunders, 77, Syracuse. Saunders was traveling south on CR 29 towards the intersection and left the roadway, striking brush and small trees. Saunders complained of back pain.
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WOWO News

Children’s Factory to close Angola facility

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
WOOD

Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
hometownnewsnow.com

Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood

(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
WNDU

Portage Township raises qualifying income threshold for financial assistance

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portage Township Board of Trustees voted to raise the qualifying income threshold for families that might need financial assistance!. This means that even residents denied assistance due to having incomes slightly above the federal poverty level may still be eligible for assistance from the township.
WOOD

Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop

In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit

A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
