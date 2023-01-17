Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley
Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets. The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley. Orange County,...
How to Cure Cabin Fever: Winter Events in the Hudson Valley
This time of year it is really important to keep busy. It is too easy for the winter weather blues to set in so keeping busy and getting out could be a good solution to a little bit of cabin fever. No matter what time of year it is there...
11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State
A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year. An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year. Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports...
Otisville, New York Bears Celebrate 28th Birthday at Wildlife Center
A group of bears is celebrating a birthday this week in the Hudson Valley. The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York is an organization that has been around for years and its mission is "to provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to return to a life in the wild."
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State
It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark
There is a good chance that when you tell someone that you are from New York, they automatically assume that you live in the city. But those of us who grew up in New York State, outside of the city, know there is more, much more to New York State than the Big Apple.
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Where is New York State’s Biggest Tree?
New York state is known for having the best of everything. Whether it's related to food, nowhere else can compare to our pizza, bagels and bacon, egg and cheese options. Living in New York, especially the Hudson Valley is having the best of both worlds. There is always something scenic and beautiful to gaze at in the mountains or on the trails. The option of traveling to city life or even traveling to the Big Apple is easily accessible.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley
A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0