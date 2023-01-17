ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year. An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year. Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports...
96.1 The Breeze

6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State

It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
WATERBURY, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark

There is a good chance that when you tell someone that you are from New York, they automatically assume that you live in the city. But those of us who grew up in New York State, outside of the city, know there is more, much more to New York State than the Big Apple.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where is New York State’s Biggest Tree?

New York state is known for having the best of everything. Whether it's related to food, nowhere else can compare to our pizza, bagels and bacon, egg and cheese options. Living in New York, especially the Hudson Valley is having the best of both worlds. There is always something scenic and beautiful to gaze at in the mountains or on the trails. The option of traveling to city life or even traveling to the Big Apple is easily accessible.
Q 105.7

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
