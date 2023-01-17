Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
Popculture
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role
Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits. Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.
Drama Mama: Niecy Nash Laughs About Her Mother Not Believing She Was A ‘Good Dramatic Actress’
On Sunday, Jan. 15 Niecy Nash-Betts received an award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The actress, 52, was recognized for her role in the fictionalized biopic Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about one of America’s most notorious serial killers.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
webisjericho.com
NXT Talent Reveals They Attempted Suicide Last Week
Current NXT star Amari Miller took the brave step on Monday night to reveal she attempted suicide a week ago. No further details were shared in the TikTok video, and she captioned the video, “I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!” The video has since been deleted, but multiple copies have been saved and are readily available on social media.
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
hotnewhiphop.com
Celebrate Aaliyah’s Heavenly 44th Birthday With “Are You That Somebody”
Each and every August, fans of the late Aaliyah mourn her untimely death, but when her birthday comes around in January, it marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the Princess of R&B’s life. This year, we’re specifically streaming “Are You That Somebody” in her honour. Released...
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0