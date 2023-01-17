ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will and at gunpoint.

Once deputies gathered information and identified the suspect, they located the victim and 28-year-old Sasha L. Carter around 6 PM.

Police arrest 2 Natchez juveniles after attempting to burglarize local business, authorities confirm
Deputies learned that authorities in Woodville County, Miss. were searching for Carter’s vehicle, which led authorities to identify the suspect. The victim was transported to safety and Carter was placed under arrest.

Carter was charged with Second-Degree Kidnapping.

jason turner
2d ago

Why do criminals always wear those striped shirts? Don’t they know it makes them look like a criminal?

