ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Slams Parents Amid Plans to Move to Israel: ‘You Underestimate Me’

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObpL8_0kHjdNl900
TLC (3)

90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik stood up for herself as her parents continued to put down her and Alexei Brovarnik’s plans to move to Israel.

During the Monday, January 16, episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren’s parents, Marlene and Bryan Goldstone, criticized the idea while attending a cookout with Alexei’s family in Israel.

“The thought of them picking up and moving halfway around the world, I don’t think you want to know what I really think about it,” Marlene admitted to Alexei’s friend Dmitry after she was asked her feelings about the potential move.

Marlene added that she thinks moving from Florida to Israel would be “very scary.” She continued, “I don’t know if Loren can endure that.”

While Alexei’s mother encouraged Marlene to “trust Loren and Alexei,” Bryan made it clear that he is also against the idea.

“I have kept my mouth shut this whole time. I am not for it. Period,” he said. “Nothing you can say will change my mind.”

When Loren, 34, asked her dad why he feels that way, he simply answered that he has “many reasons.”

After he told his daughter to “shut up,” Alexei, 34, defended Loren by telling Bryan, “We’re not that aggressive yet.”

“We are this aggressive. We’ve been aggressive this whole week,” Bryan said before adding in a confessional, “It got old hearing the move, the move, the move. Felt trapped. There was no way to go, so I kinda snapped at him. I had to stop it. Enough is enough.”

Loren then shared her thoughts on the situation in her own confessional, stating that the argument “escalated to something it didn’t need to be.”

While talking to her parents, Loren said that moving to Israel “was best for us as a couple.”

“You asked my opinion of this. I’m giving it,” Bryan responded, with Marlene adding, “He’s entitled to feel the way that he feels.”

As Loren continued to argue with her parents, Marlene claimed that the TLC personality “always gives up” on herself.

“I really think that you guys underestimate me as a person,” Loren responded. “I think you underestimate my strength. I think you underestimate my choices that are right for me and my family, and I think you don’t give me enough credit because you’re not with us all the time.”

She continued to vent her frustrations in a confessional. “My parents think I’m a doormat and have no backbone and I’m not capable of doing this move. It’s hurtful,” Loren said. “I can’t believe after all these years, like, ‘What do I have to prove to my parents?’ ‘Why do I have to continue to prove myself to them?’ It sucks.”

A popular topic during season 2 of the reality show has been Loren and Alexei’s interest in relocating their family to Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4Nwy_0kHjdNl900

“Alexei and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” the mother of three previously explained about why they want to move. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

After tying the knot in 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik, in August 2021, while their daughter, Ariel Raya Brovarnik, was born in September 2022.

Comments / 12

TeddieSk8
2d ago

Loren's father has not kept his mouth shut, but he should. Her parents are being incredibly selfish. They have had access to Loren and her children this whole time. Isn't it only fair to let Alex's family have the same access to them? Besides, it's Alex and Loren's decision on where they live their lives, not her parents! It's just infuriating!

Reply(1)
19
Katie Wise
2d ago

I understand why she is upset but it’s out of her control so she should love her family either way. If Loren goes and mom is kind about it, she’ll be more likely to come back. I’ve been to Israel and hated it, she’ll be back.

Reply
6
Mary Ackley
19h ago

I wish that Loren's Parents would just let their Daughter live and let live. It's her life and it's obvious that she is a very responsible young woman. From what I can see, Loren and Alexei have a wonderful marriage and family. If their decision should prove to be the wrong choice, than so be it. Let them learn from their mistakes like we all do.

Reply
4
Related
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Posts Racist Remarks and 90 Day Fans Want Her FIRED

Angela Deem’s explosive tantrum at the Tell All Part 1, numerous fans have called for her firing. She is crass, unstable, and has made it very clear — through words and actions — that she does not respect anyone. But is Angela also racist?. Some viewers might...
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures

90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
VIRGINIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Veronica and Jamal Still Together? Relationship Status Update

90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez shocked fans after revealing she was dating fellow franchise costar, Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies, following her split from Justin Foster on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Veronica and Jamal’s current relationship status.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’

Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy