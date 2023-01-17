ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News after 32 years

By Dominick Mastrangelo
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBUHN_0kHjdK6y00

Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News.

Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the “Today” show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades.

“You have brightened our mornings, Kerry, on screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” host Savannah Guthrie told Sanders before the network played a montage of the reporter’s work over a three-decade career.

Will Bucs, Brady part ways? Here’s what Brady said after loss to Cowboys

Sanders has covered nearly every major story to hit the Sunshine State during that span, including natural disasters, major political developments in the key swing state and features on Florida’s residents and culture.

“I hope some college is smart enough to hire you as a professor,” Al Roker, another “Today” staple, told Sanders as the show’s hosts hoisted champagne glasses to toast the retiring reporter, with a lower-third graphic on the screen that read, “Florida man retires.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam left a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked to remain unidentified, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, a young boy, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WFLA

Autopsy completed on Manatee County man found dead after going missing

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical examiner completed an autopsy on a Manatee County man who was found dead a week after he went missing, according to deputies. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the autopsy of 39-year-old Justin Darr, which was finished Monday, showed “no sign of homicidal violence.” Deputies found Darr’s body Sunday […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketRealist

Kerry Sanders Has an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to 32 Years at NBC News

If you follow NBC News, you may know a thing or two about beloved correspondent Kerry Sanders. The longtime journalist, who earned himself the nickname "resident superhero," has been with the network since 1991 and has covered a wide range of stories both domestically and internationally. But on Jan. 17, 2023, he sat down with some of his colleagues from Today and broke the devastating news: He was leaving NBC News after 32 years.
The Hill

Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News

Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News. Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the “Today” show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades. “You have brightened our mornings, Kerry, on screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,”…
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
RadarOnline

NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences

The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
tvinsider.com

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
Popculture

CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network

On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
Popculture

Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit

Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
WFLA

WFLA

133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy