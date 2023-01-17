Virginia Baseball Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

The Cavaliers are one of seven ACC teams ranked in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings were released today and Virginia came in at No. 19 for the 2023 college baseball season.

UVA is one of seven ACC teams ranked in the Preseason Top 25, joining No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Louisville, No. 21 NC State, and No. 22 Miami.

See the full D1Baseball.com preseason rankings below:

2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

LSU Tennessee Stanford Ole Miss Texas A&M Wake Forest Florida Arkansas Oklahoma State Vanderbilt East Carolina North Carolina Maryland Virginia Tech TCU Louisville UCLA Southern Miss Virginia Alabama NC State Miami South Carolina Texas Tech Oregon

The 2023 Virginia baseball season begins on the weekend of February 17-19 with the Hughes Bros. Challenge in Wilmington, North Carolina with games against Navy, UNC-Wilmington, and Ohio. The UVA home opener with be against Longwood on Tuesday, February 21st at Disharoon Park.

