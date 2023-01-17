ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shocking Stat About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaS7M_0kHjd7im00

LeBron James has scored 40 points against every NBA team except one.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 140-132, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

LeBron James was brilliant, putting up 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists (on 16/26 shooting from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range).

The four-time NBA Champion is now averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 51.1% from the field and has scored 35+ points in five out of his last seven games.

According to Bleacher Report, James has now scored 40+ points against every team in the NBA other than the Clippers.

Via Bleacher Report: "LeBron has now recorded a 40-point game against every NBA team except the Clippers...

He plays them next Tuesday 👀 "

According to StatMuse, James is averaging 23.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists against the Clippers in 12 games playing for the Lakers.

Earlier this season, he had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of playing time (the Clippers won 114-101).

While James has been phenomenal this season, the Lakers are just 20-24 in their first 44 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference but only 1.5 games out of the eighth seed.

James is in his fifth season with the franchise (20th in the NBA), and they are coming off a season where they went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

The Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening (at home) against the Sacramento Kings.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy