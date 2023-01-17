Local fiber artist and illustrator Nichol Brinkman has been selected as an artist and demonstrator at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival!. Based in Thibodaux, the artist has been creating since she was a child. “I always wanted to be an artist,” Brinkman shared. Studying painting at the Memphis College of Art, she took a fiber arts class during her last semester, and found it fascinating. “I didn’t know how to sew before that, and we didn’t do much sewing in the class, but I was exposed to that and embroidery and weaving, and I found it all very cool and exciting,” said Brinkman.

