Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
houmatimes.com
The Royal Sonesta New Orleans Celebrates 53rd Annual Greasing of the Poles with “Grease Like a Royal” Theme, Celebrity Guests
The Royal Sonesta New Orleans will host its annual signature event the Greasing of the Poles at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17 with the 2023 theme “Grease Like a Royal”. Renowned actor, author and tastemaker Bryan Batt will serve as master of ceremonies as Greasing contestants compete for the coveted title of 2023 Greasing Champion. This year’s lineup includes New Orleans native and The Weather Channelmeteorologist known for issuing “Gumbo Warnings” Scot Pilie; social media personalities and international travel guides The Traveler Broads, aka Kerry Maloney and Jessica Fender; award-winning performer known as the Honey Badger of Burlesque Jeez Loueez; and WGNO-TV Good Morning New Orleans meteorologist Brooke Laizer.
houmatimes.com
Local artist Nichol Brinkman to make debut at Jazz Fest!
Local fiber artist and illustrator Nichol Brinkman has been selected as an artist and demonstrator at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival!. Based in Thibodaux, the artist has been creating since she was a child. “I always wanted to be an artist,” Brinkman shared. Studying painting at the Memphis College of Art, she took a fiber arts class during her last semester, and found it fascinating. “I didn’t know how to sew before that, and we didn’t do much sewing in the class, but I was exposed to that and embroidery and weaving, and I found it all very cool and exciting,” said Brinkman.
womansday.com
25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday
Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
lafourchegazette.com
Local boutique excited for weekend Grand Opening
A local boutique is ready to officially open its doors and launch its new location. Josie Dylynn Boutique is hosting its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at its new location, 4647 La. Highway 1 in Raceland. The celebration will be from 10 a.m....
Vampire Cafe—A New Orleans Must Visit Restaurant
Did you know that there is a restaurant in New Orleans that is Vampire themed?
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
iheart.com
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
NOLA.com
King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Metairie, LA
Metairie is a thriving census-designated area in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. While it's dwarfed by its more prominent neighbor, New Orleans, Metairie offers plenty of attractions for tourists to explore. Metairie is known for its vibrant culture and thrilling attractions. However, exploring the city's many free attractions is a highly underrated...
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to host annual Student Art Show
The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announced its annual Student Art Show will take place February 4-11 at the Downtown Art Gallery, in Houma. The show will open on February 4, 2023, with a reception and awards ceremony from 1-4 p.m. The competition is free and open to all students in...
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
NOLA.com
Splash Mountain closes at Disney World: What to know about New Orleans ride that's replacing it
Splash Mountain closes Monday at Walt Disney World to make room for a reimagined water attraction with a New Orleans theme. The ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, will star Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and her animal friends. Here's what to know about the renovations at Disneyland and...
NOLA.com
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar has 'Bible belt cuisine at its finest'
Smoked out back and full of flavor, the brisket at Brown Butter Southern Restaurant is featured in a variety of dishes at the locally owned restaurant. Brown Butter says it offers "Bible belt cuisine at its finest." For lunch or dinner, cuts of the old smoked brisket are paired with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread or braised greens for a comforting meal.
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Location change for Terrebonne Parish Council meetings, week of January 23
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings and Condemnation Hearings scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Comments / 0