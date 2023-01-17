Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
gmauthority.com
Rare 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Sells At Mecum Auction
Bowing for the 2006 model year, the Pontiac Solstice was a small sports convertible powered by the LE5 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Output was rated at 177 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The higher-performance GXP was introduced shortly thereafter, generating 260 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its LNF 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder. For the 2009 model year, a targa-top Solstice coupe joined the rag top. As Pontiac was in the process of being shuttered, the coupe would be the Excitement Division’s final new model. The Pontiac Solstice coupe would be produced for a single full model year with production totaling just 1,266 units.
fordauthority.com
2014 Ford Mustang Hertz Penske GT Coupe Up For Auction
Rental car giant Hertz and Ford Motor Company have a long, rich history of partnering up to create and rent some pretty amazing rides, a tradition that began back to the 1960s, when the duo paired up to build the very first “Rent-A-Racer” – the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350-H. In the years since, Ford and Hertz have offered a variety of other models as well, most of which are based on the legendary pony car. That list includes this 2014 Ford Mustang Hertz Penske GT, which is up for auction right now over at Cars & Bids.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Top Speed
Take A Closer Look At The MBP C1002V, A Harley-Davidson Nightster Nemesis
Last year’s EICMA had many interesting motorcycles. The MBP C1002V cruiser was one such example, and it marked the comeback of Italian bikemaker Moto Bologna Passione under the ownership of Keeway/QJ Motors. More importantly, the cruiser made headlines all around the world, including TopSpeed.com with the announcement of the MBP C1002V. Clearly, the hype was massive around it, so we recently checked out the cruiser in the flesh to see whether it’s actually good, or just another disappointing Chinese motorcycle.
Toyota Reveals Plan to Convert Gas-Powered Cars to EVs
Company CEO Akio Toyoda says the Japanese automaker still has the tools to be a major player.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sales Bested By Toyota Highlander In Q4 2022
EXPLORER -13.85% 51,430 59,697 -5.55% 207,673 219,871. In Canada, Ford Explorer deliveries totaled 2,940 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 27 percent compared to 4,055 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Explorer sales decreased about 4 percent to 15,766 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
fordauthority.com
Ford Motor Company ATP Up 12 Percent In 2022
Though inventory has improved and sales have somewhat cooled off in recent months, new vehicle average transaction pricing (ATP) continues to climb on a nearly monthly basis, setting multiple records in the process. In December 2022, Ford’s ATP – as a brand – rose by 3.3 percent month-over-month, Lincoln pricing increased by 1.2 percent, and Ford Motor Company as a whole grew by 3.2 percent. That trend is nothing new, however, and in fact, Ford Motor Company ATP jumped by a whopping 11.6 percent year-over-year to close out 2022, according to data from Cox Automotive.
YouTubers Say Dodge Lied About Hellcat Power
Plenty of performance car owners like to throw their vehicle on the dyno and see how what’s measured stacks up against the factory claims. It’s always nice when it becomes obvious the automaker was conservative in its stated horsepower and torque output figures. However, YouTube channel Freedom Street Garage has a video which seems to indicate output for the Hellcats isn’t what Dodge has said.
