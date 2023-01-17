Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
Chillicothe Police For Tuesday
Ninety-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 9:14 am, officers took a report of a dog bite in the area of Webster and Dickinson. Investigation continuing into owner of dog. 10:56 am, officers responded to a minor two vehicle...
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two individuals
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Raytown resident on January 18th after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and a Spickard resident on a capias warrant. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Seward was arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was charged with felony leaving the...
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
Browning, MO Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges
A Browning, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after his arrest Tuesday evening in Grundy County. Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Browning resident Anthony M. Seward was arrested at 6:55 P.M. Tuesday evening on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, misdemeanor making a false report, a 2nd offense of driving while suspended, and he was cited for no seat belt.
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
Bucklin Man Injured Crashing Into Tree
A Bucklin man had moderate injuries after hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. State Troopers report 31-year-old Shawn C Akins was eastbound on US 36, about a mile east of the Marceline junction, when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Akins was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
Two men from Marshall charged with firing shots from vehicle
Two men from Marshall are now formally charged following a shots-fired call in their hometown. Leonardo Ybarra, 21, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest yesterday. He’s due in court for his first appearance today. His alleged accomplice, Morocco Natividad, 22, was charged with the...
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
Clara (Darr) Ratliff
Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara was born the daughter of Russell and Fern (Daniels) Darr in Adair county, Missouri, on October 18, 1938. She attended Kirksville Schools as well as two years of Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Don Ratliff on May 14, 1960. They happily shared 62 years together. She worked as a nurse’s aid in her younger years and spent several years as an elementary school secretary in St. Louis County. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Kirksville, Missouri, and Chillicothe, Missouri. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, quilting, mentoring at Camp Rainbow, and volunteering at the Litton Agriculture Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
Governor Parson recognizes teacher from Meadville, students from Dewey School during “State of the State” address
A teacher from the Meadville R-4 School District and two students from the Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe were in attendance when Governor Mike Parson delivered his “State of the State” address Wednesday afternoon at the Missouri State Capital in Jefferson City. The annual speech came during a joint session of the Missouri House and Senate.
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
