Following the discontinuation of the Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus – which won’t be getting all-electric replacements – FoMoCo is moving forward with its plan to convert its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. In the meantime, The Blue Oval is in the midst of launching seven new all-electric models by 2024 – one of which is the Puma EV – along with two crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and a variety of new Transit-based models. It’s unclear when the automaker might phase out its other gas-powered models, but the Ford Kuga and Puma may be the last two ICE vehicles standing, according to Financial Times.

16 HOURS AGO