Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier Spotted With Production Body
Ford is in the midst of launching a host of new products in Europe, completely overhauling its van lineup in the process. In addition to the all-electric E-Transit, E-Tourneo Custom, and E-Transit Custom, FoMoCo also revealed the all-new 2022 Tourneo Connect in October 2021, though that particular model is just a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy with the same drivetrain options and output, albeit renamed to fit within the Blue Oval family. Now, Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier – a model that slots below the Tourneo Connect in the automaker’s European van lineup – driving around wearing a production body.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Limo, Hearse Lineup Revealed For UK
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a hit across the globe, eating up market share in the EV segment with each passing month. In fact, Fordwich – the smallest town in Britain – was quite literally taken over by the Mach-E not too long after its launch a couple of years ago, and now, UK buyers have more choices than most when it comes to the types of configurations they can get their Blue Oval EV crossover in, thanks to a company called Coleman Milne, which manufactures limousines and hearses.
fordauthority.com
ICE Ford Kuga, Puma May Be Europe’s Last Gasoline Models
Following the discontinuation of the Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus – which won’t be getting all-electric replacements – FoMoCo is moving forward with its plan to convert its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. In the meantime, The Blue Oval is in the midst of launching seven new all-electric models by 2024 – one of which is the Puma EV – along with two crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and a variety of new Transit-based models. It’s unclear when the automaker might phase out its other gas-powered models, but the Ford Kuga and Puma may be the last two ICE vehicles standing, according to Financial Times.
fordauthority.com
Future European Ford EVs Won’t Be Entry-Level Vehicles
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push across the globe, but perhaps nowhere more intensely than Europe, where the automaker plans to electrify its entire passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 or sooner. That process involves launching seven new EVs by 2024, a lineup that consists of a Puma EV, a pair of new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, and a variety of new Transit models. However, it seems as if future European Ford EVs won’t necessarily be entry-level vehicles at all, according to Financial Times.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge
A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.
BBC
Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields
More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
insideevs.com
ID. Buzz Boosted Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Sales In 2022
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year. However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Comments / 0