krcrtv.com
Preliminary hearing begins for Zogg Fire lawsuit in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Should PG&E be tried for manslaughter in the deaths of four people during the Zogg Fire?. That question will be answered in a preliminary hearing that started on Wednesday in a Shasta County courtroom. Four people were killed, 204 structures destroyed, and over 56,000 acres...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E in Shasta County court for deadly Zogg Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Lawyers for PG&E will be in a Redding courthouse on Wednesday, defending the utility company against 31 criminal charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The district attorney’s office filed charges against the utility connection with the deadly Zogg Fire. At the preliminary hearing on...
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
krcrtv.com
Be Ready Butte: Cal Fire launches new fire preparedness website
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire's Butte Unit announced the launch of a new, comprehensive fire preparedness website: Be Ready Butte. The website is an initiative designed to increase awareness, education, and mutual support for fire safety, according to Cal Fire. “Our communities know all too well the devastation...
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
actionnewsnow.com
I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs
REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers
Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
mynspr.org
Residents oppose decision to close three Butte County fire stations for the winter
Katherine Willis moved to Berry Creek this year, in part, to be closer to emergency services for her disabled husband. “Last month, we were in Arizona, and he fell off the bed. It took me two hours to pick him up,” she said. “Our nearest fire department was five miles away. But it's volunteer. And there's not usually people there.”
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
actionnewsnow.com
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
actionnewsnow.com
Holiday Market in Paradise to close next week
PARADISE, Calif. - The Holiday Market in Paradise announced that it will be closing at the end of next week. The market has been open on Skyway for more than 50 years and is set to close on Jan. 27. Employees tell Action News Now they got word from North...
actionnewsnow.com
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 NB Connector to HWY 44 WB Fully Closed
REDDING, Calif. — Caltrans has fully closed the on-ramp from Interstate 5 to Westbound Highway 44 for guardrail repair. As of 9:00 a.m. there is no estimated time of reopening. Icy roads caused multiple car crashes Thursday morning, creating traffic delays for several commuters across Redding. you can read...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico sewer bills may soon be on the rise
CHICO, Calif. - People in Chico may soon be paying more for their sewer service. The city approved the new rate schedule last September, and now it is holding one last public hearing at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. An average bill would increase from the current $22.98 to...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
krcrtv.com
Redding roofing company receives increase in calls following winter storms
REDDING. Calif. — Roofing companies all over the Northstate have seen an increase in calls because of recent winter storms. Calls about roof damage, clogged gutters, and of course major leaks have been the main cause of concern for locals during the heavy rainfall. One local roofing company, Perfection...
actionnewsnow.com
Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
krcrtv.com
Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue remains steadfast amid atmospheric storms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team admitted a cautious optimism on Wednesday amidst the current weather conditions and flooding that has been hitting the Northstate area for several weeks. They expressed that, while their call count for immanent rescues was lower than expected, they still remain on standby for any potential challenges.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Dam's water releases, explained
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — In the wake of the 12th wettest start to a year on record, concerns over where that water is ending up have risen. Lake levels have risen as well, but have water releases from Shasta Dam hampered that storage?. “Well right now we’ve had a...
