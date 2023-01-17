Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO