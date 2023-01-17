Read full article on original website
ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill
North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
sayanythingblog.com
Guest Post: Urging legislators to again reject price controls and government intervention on drug prices
This guest post was submitted by Arik Spencer, the president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Glynn, the executive director of BioND in Grand Forks. The Greater North Dakota Chamber and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota share a common goal of supporting and...
KFYR-TV
Retired UND Police Officer passes away after cancer battle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police Department says a retired Police Lieutenant has died after battling cancer. The UND Police Department says Mark dedicated his life to service and family. He is a veteran of the U.S. Military who served over 20 years in both active military and reserve duty before retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 2009. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 98 in Langdon, ND.
valleynewslive.com
Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau hit by vandals
ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau shared on social media they’re heartbroken to say they’ve recently become victims of vandalism inside of their location. The post says the suspect damaged their historic restaurant and property. A gas boiler, six rooftop furnaces, equipment, as well...
kvrr.com
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – An elderly man is dead after a single-car rollover crash in Grand Forks County. Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 Tuesday night on state highway 15 about 3 miles east of Northwood. The 75-year-old driver from Northwood was going west...
