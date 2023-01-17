Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village
A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.
Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
CUT 132 steakhouse to open at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh filets to Easton Town Center patrons. Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of […]
WSYX ABC6
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
Detective dog in Franklin County looking for her investigative partner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kara, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready for a home that lets her explore and discover smells to her heart’s content. “If you see Kara walking down the street, you’re probably going to see her nose to the ground,” said Becca Moser, FCDS Behavior […]
Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire
Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
columbusmonthly.com
We Tried It: Shopping at Easton’s New Amazon Style Store
The online retail behemoth recently chose Columbus as the location for its second brick-and-mortar fashion store, complete with magic fitting rooms. We decided to check it out.
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The...
New business budding in Marshall’s former Grandview Heights building, and another could join
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new business will inherit the Grandview Heights building that housed a restaurant for 37 years. Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar at 1105 W. 1st Ave. closed its doors on July 1, 2022, after owners Matt and Shannon Marshall retired from the food service business. Instead, they said they would be […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and James Jeter
Sept. 2, 2022 | Morgan (Salisbury) and James Jeter’s love story began where they both least expected: at work. Both in the car business, Morgan visited the dealership where James worked to lead a training. Although they lived two hours apart at the time, with Morgan in Columbus and James in Canton, and knowing they’d have to keep their relationship a secret from their employers, they were determined to make it work.
NBC4 Columbus
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
"Shelter in place" lifted in Powell after domestic situation.
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video
Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school.
614now.com
After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed
A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
