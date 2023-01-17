ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: District looking to close several campuses

Wednesday evening, a San Antonio school district will have to discuss whether to close the doors to a few campuses. "I was outraged, I was outraged but at the same time not surprised," says parent Gilbert Rodriguez, who says it was not made to the public before South San Antonio Independent School District created agenda items regarding the discussion of closing four campuses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin crunching the numbers in hopes of affording the best of the best for city’s police & fire departments

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is looking for ways to recruit more talent to the Seguin police and fire departments. The city is competing with other surrounding communities for police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers. They are looking for not only new recruits, but they are also seeking to hire more seasoned employees, who might be willing to make the move to one of the local departments.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

