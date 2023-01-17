Read full article on original website
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio school district could be first to adopt four-day schedule
If approved, the district would be San Antonio's first to do so.
tpr.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
tpr.org
South San ISD trustees reject superintendent's recommendation to close four schools
The superintendent of the South San Antonio Independent School District recommended trustees approve the closure of four schools Wednesday evening. Trustees voted 5 to 2 to reject his recommendation. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre said the district is facing a growing deficit currently sitting at about $10 million and urgently needs to...
news4sanantonio.com
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: District looking to close several campuses
Wednesday evening, a San Antonio school district will have to discuss whether to close the doors to a few campuses. "I was outraged, I was outraged but at the same time not surprised," says parent Gilbert Rodriguez, who says it was not made to the public before South San Antonio Independent School District created agenda items regarding the discussion of closing four campuses.
Dr. Jeanette Ball named lone finalist for Southwest ISD superintendent
SAN ANTONIO — Southwest Independent School District has it's lone finalist for their new superintendent, and the district didn't have to go far. The Board of Trustees announced Doctor Jeanette Ball as their pick and now must wait 21 days to offically finalize the deal. "The Southwest ISD Board...
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
KTSA
CPS Energy: Planned power outages to impact residents in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is letting customers in Northwest Bexar County know that there will be some planned power outages Thursday. The utility says the outages are to allow crews to do some infrastructure work. The project is taking place along the areas of Cross Mountain...
news4sanantonio.com
Downtown bar could face eminent domain ahead start of construction on new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO — A downtown business owner is in a stare down with Alamo Trust. Offers have been made to buy downtown bar Moses Roses to make way for the new Alamo Museum. Its owner said it's not enough. Now, the city could take action with possible eminent domain.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
Here's why TxDOT is proposing a project to widen Highway 46 from New Braunfels to Seguin
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 from I-35 in New Braunfels to I-10 in Seguin. The department stated in a news release that the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth and increase safety.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
Traffic Alert: I-35 to close for Williams Drive bridge demolition
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound lanes of I-35 between Lakeway Drive and SH 29 to nightly traffic to demolish and remove the northern part of the Williams Drive Bridge.
seguintoday.com
City of Seguin crunching the numbers in hopes of affording the best of the best for city’s police & fire departments
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is looking for ways to recruit more talent to the Seguin police and fire departments. The city is competing with other surrounding communities for police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers. They are looking for not only new recruits, but they are also seeking to hire more seasoned employees, who might be willing to make the move to one of the local departments.
tpr.org
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will open a total of 40 new stores in San Antonio and Austin.
