After picking up a convincing road win at Indiana State in their last time on the floor, the Drake women's basketball team will look to start another hot streak with a pair of MVC matchups at home. The Bulldogs will take on UIC on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Valparaiso on Saturday, Jan. 20.
#10 IOWA HAWKEYES (14-4) (6-1) at MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (10-8) (2-5) TV: BTN+ – Zach Surdenik, Alexis Ayala and Veronica Bolanos. SERIES: 72nd Meeting – Iowa leads the series 41-30 (Lost 10 of last 12 in East Lansing) THE NUMBERS. OFFENSE: IOWA: 88.1 PPG, 50.0% FG, 37.5% 3PT,...
