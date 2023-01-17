Read full article on original website
Related
Hoops Notebook: Patrick McCaffery Practicing
Iowa Junior Doing Better with Mental Health
chatsports.com
Bluejay Women's Basketball Plays Fifth Game Under National Spotlight, Facing #22 Villanova
1/20: - 8:00 p.m. The Bluejays lead the overall series with Villanova, 11-8, taking the first meeting at Villanova 67-46 on December 2.
chatsports.com
Women's Basketball Preview: UIC & Valparaiso
After picking up a convincing road win at Indiana State in their last time on the floor, the Drake women's basketball team will look to start another hot streak with a pair of MVC matchups at home. The Bulldogs will take on UIC on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Valparaiso on Saturday, Jan. 20.
247Sports
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to Ohio State showdown
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Thursday afternoon. He provides updates on his squad, previews Ohio State and gives the latest with Patrick McCaffery and if he could return on Saturday. Below is everything that Fran had to say. Q. What has this week been like?
Wisconsin-Northwestern pushed to later date because of COVID
Northwestern was slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. No makeup date was announced.
Iowa WBB Tip Time Preview - at Michigan State
#10 IOWA HAWKEYES (14-4) (6-1) at MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (10-8) (2-5) TV: BTN+ – Zach Surdenik, Alexis Ayala and Veronica Bolanos. SERIES: 72nd Meeting – Iowa leads the series 41-30 (Lost 10 of last 12 in East Lansing) THE NUMBERS. OFFENSE: IOWA: 88.1 PPG, 50.0% FG, 37.5% 3PT,...
Comments / 0