Wayland, MA

ChatGPT enters Wayland High School

WSPN’s Nina Wilson and Sophia Oppenheim explore the influence of ChatGPT, a recently developed AI tool, at Wayland High School. Scroll to read their article and take a quiz to decide if you can tell which writing sample is generated by AI. The clock strikes 4 a.m. Sitting at...
Poll: Racism Exists In America But Reparations Not Answer

Governor Maura Healey says there is much more the state can do to help people in Massachusetts who have been held back for so long. Speaking at the annual MLK Day breakfast in Boston, Healey says people of color, women, veterans, the disabled and LGBTQ-Plus residents continue to face barriers. Healey is the first openly gay person elected governor of Massachusetts. During her remarks, Healey announced plans to form a task force to study state programs to make sure they are helping marginalized residents.
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
6 things to do with the kids over February school break

Many Massachusetts students are out of school Feb. 20-24. Still looking for plans to entertain your kids during the upcoming five-day school hiatus? Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Check out these fun ways to keep your kids active (and you sane) during the vacation time most Massachusetts schools have scheduled from Feb. 20-24.
A police shooting in Cambridge

The fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal earlier this month in Cambridge has the community demanding answers. Particularly, on how law enforcement engages with people in mental distress. WBUR Senior Correspondent Deborah Becker has been following the incident, she joins The Common to tell us what she's learned.
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?

BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
Wu considers 10% cap as part of rent control proposal

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is working on a rent control proposal for the city — one of the progressive mayor's key campaign promises. The plan would allow landlords to annually raise rent in line with inflation, up to 10%. It would also exempt buildings opened in the past 15 years and small owner-occupied properties.
Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
