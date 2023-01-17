Read full article on original website
waylandstudentpress.com
ChatGPT enters Wayland High School
WSPN’s Nina Wilson and Sophia Oppenheim explore the influence of ChatGPT, a recently developed AI tool, at Wayland High School. Scroll to read their article and take a quiz to decide if you can tell which writing sample is generated by AI. The clock strikes 4 a.m. Sitting at...
iheart.com
Poll: Racism Exists In America But Reparations Not Answer
Governor Maura Healey says there is much more the state can do to help people in Massachusetts who have been held back for so long. Speaking at the annual MLK Day breakfast in Boston, Healey says people of color, women, veterans, the disabled and LGBTQ-Plus residents continue to face barriers. Healey is the first openly gay person elected governor of Massachusetts. During her remarks, Healey announced plans to form a task force to study state programs to make sure they are helping marginalized residents.
WBUR
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
Protestors march from Boston to Cambridge, rally against police brutality
BOSTON — Mass Action Against Police Brutality organized a march protesting against police violence in Boston and Cambridge. The display came after the recent death of Sayed Faisal. Faisal was killed after Cambridge police received a 911 call that a man jumped out a window with a large knife.
ABC6.com
‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
WCVB
Hate group founder, member accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The founder of a neo-Nazi hate group, a Massachusetts native, and one of the group's members are charged with violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights act in connection with an incident last year, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022...
Boston Globe
6 things to do with the kids over February school break
Many Massachusetts students are out of school Feb. 20-24. Still looking for plans to entertain your kids during the upcoming five-day school hiatus? Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Check out these fun ways to keep your kids active (and you sane) during the vacation time most Massachusetts schools have scheduled from Feb. 20-24.
WBUR
A police shooting in Cambridge
The fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal earlier this month in Cambridge has the community demanding answers. Particularly, on how law enforcement engages with people in mental distress. WBUR Senior Correspondent Deborah Becker has been following the incident, she joins The Common to tell us what she's learned.
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
WBUR
Wu considers 10% cap as part of rent control proposal
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is working on a rent control proposal for the city — one of the progressive mayor's key campaign promises. The plan would allow landlords to annually raise rent in line with inflation, up to 10%. It would also exempt buildings opened in the past 15 years and small owner-occupied properties.
WBUR
Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Watertown News
Group that Sends Care Packages to Military Personnel May be Grounded by Change in Mail Rules
For 20 years, Operation American Soldier has been sending out a piece of home to men and women serving in the U.S. Military overseas from Watertown, but the pipeline of care packages appears to be coming to a sudden halt with a change in rules for shipping packages to military bases.
Take a look at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around Boston
King famously earned his doctorate in theology from Boston University. People in Boston honored Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy Monday by visiting the city’s new art display honoring the civil rights leader, reflecting on the way he shaped our country for the better, and protesting for racial justice.
