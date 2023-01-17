This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As a young social worker, fresh out of college, I visited a home in disarray where there were health concerns for the people who lived there. I decided the family would be much better off in a new place—a subsidized apartment only eight miles away. I made all the arrangements and helped them move. When I visited several days later, they were no longer living in the apartment. They had gone back to their old home. I could not believe it—I thought the new apartment was so much better! When I asked the parents why they moved back, they simply said “It’s home.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO