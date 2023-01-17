Read full article on original website
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Man arrested for firing ghost gun at another man in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Syracuse police say he fired a ghost gun at another man and ran from police this weekend. Jason Lloyd, 26, opened fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday while at 110 Hovey St., police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Church to hold special service, collection for family of 11-year-old gunned down in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family church of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old gunned down on a Syracuse street after buying milk for her grandma, will host a special service this weekend honoring her and supporting her family. Brexialee used to sing at the church holding the service, Ministerio Unidos Marcando...
Man with ghost gun runs from Syracuse police, pepper sprays two officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man with a ghost gun was arrested after running from police and pepper spraying two officers, police said. Police arrived at 5 p.m. at 1500 N. Salina St. Sunday after receiving calls about a fight, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
A bright light gunned down: Syracuse 11-year-old’s family grieves the girl who always wanted to help
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was always helping – in school, around the house. She was the kind of kid who begged to run errands. That’s what she was doing Monday night. Brexi’s grandmother, Brenda Cepeda, had been teaching her to cook. Monday, they were making the 11-year-old’s favorite: homemade macaroni and cheese. But there wasn’t enough milk, so Brexi went to the Food Mart on the corner. It was around 7:30.
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
20-year-old Cicero man killed after walking into traffic on I-81 in Oswego County, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man from Cicero is dead after walking into traffic on Interstate 81 and getting hit by multiple vehicles on Tuesday night, troopers said. Troopers arrived at 6:49 p.m. to mile marker 101.3 on Interstate 81 northbound in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Update: Missing Syracuse mom, baby found and safe, police say
Update at 5:07 p.m.: Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe, police said. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old baby has been reported missing after she was last seen with her mother Tuesday at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, according to a statewide alert. The baby, Kataleena...
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
Build new, safe housing for Syracuse’s inner-city children (Your Letters)
“Enough is enough” are the words of Tyrone Mulligan to address the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who lived in the Central Village housing complex. Brexialee was a model student and leader at Blodgett Middle School. Mulligan is a member of the OGs Against Violence. In 2015, Cliff Ryan...
Central NY man indicted in December murder of 20-year-old
Utica, N.Y. – A 28-year-old Utica man has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Dec. 15 homicide of Tirus Freeman. James Ware was indicted by the grand jury last week on the charges, according to...
Syracuse aims to replace residents’ old trash cans with automated lift carts
Syracuse, N.Y. – City officials are pondering two big changes in trash pickup this year, but first they want to hear from residents. The Common Council will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at City Hall. Change No. 1: The public works department plans to issue...
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
NY OKs $672M bailout for utility customers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Snow possible today, Sunday. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: Mark Tomarchio says his home near Sullivan in Madison County provided him his “type of living.” Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for. Take a look around. (Photo courtesy of Mark Tomarchio)
Regal Cinemas closing more movie theaters, including 4 in Upstate NY
Regal Cinemas is closing more movie theaters after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Business Insider reports the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain, behind AMC, is closing 39 theaters in the U.S. starting Feb. 15, including eight locations in New York state. Four are in Upstate New York, including the Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, and Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Williamsville.
Lasca’s in Auburn is as good as it ever was (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — It felt wrong to visit Lasca’s in Auburn and not order its eponymous dish, the Chicken Lasca. Listed among the chicken and veal specialties, the description sounded suspiciously familiar: boneless, skinless chicken breast stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and broccoli, and finished in a light cream sauce.
CNY town among best for new homebuyers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 34. Ice, heavy snow on way. See the 5-day forecast. A pizza that tastes like a Big Mac? Yes, and CNY is lovin’ it: You’re probably already rolling your eyes in disgust -- a Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. The concept started two years ago when an employee jokingly suggested to owner Sal LoMedico that they create a pizza after the Big Mac. “It really was a joke,” Sal said on Monday. “So we tried it, and it was good.” A little fine-tuning made it even better, and after someone posted a photo of the pizza on social media it’s become a popular pick at the pizzeria. Watch a video to see how it’s made. (Charlie Miller photo)
CNY Inspirations: A lesson learned
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As a young social worker, fresh out of college, I visited a home in disarray where there were health concerns for the people who lived there. I decided the family would be much better off in a new place—a subsidized apartment only eight miles away. I made all the arrangements and helped them move. When I visited several days later, they were no longer living in the apartment. They had gone back to their old home. I could not believe it—I thought the new apartment was so much better! When I asked the parents why they moved back, they simply said “It’s home.”
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Ikea in Syracuse: Furniture store chain finally opens in Central New York, sort of
Ikea is finally in Central New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers IKEA customers an option to purchase qualifying furniture orders online for a flat rate of $30 and pick them up closer to home,” the website says. “As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Syracuse, NY community.”
