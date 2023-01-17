ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

A bright light gunned down: Syracuse 11-year-old’s family grieves the girl who always wanted to help

Syracuse, N.Y. — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was always helping – in school, around the house. She was the kind of kid who begged to run errands. That’s what she was doing Monday night. Brexi’s grandmother, Brenda Cepeda, had been teaching her to cook. Monday, they were making the 11-year-old’s favorite: homemade macaroni and cheese. But there wasn’t enough milk, so Brexi went to the Food Mart on the corner. It was around 7:30.
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)

High: 39; Low: 30. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
NY OKs $672M bailout for utility customers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 20)

High: 37; Low: 20. Snow possible today, Sunday. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: Mark Tomarchio says his home near Sullivan in Madison County provided him his "type of living." Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for. Take a look around. (Photo courtesy of Mark Tomarchio)
Regal Cinemas closing more movie theaters, including 4 in Upstate NY

Regal Cinemas is closing more movie theaters after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Business Insider reports the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain, behind AMC, is closing 39 theaters in the U.S. starting Feb. 15, including eight locations in New York state. Four are in Upstate New York, including the Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, and Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Williamsville.
CNY town among best for new homebuyers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 19)

High: 38; Low: 34. Ice, heavy snow on way. See the 5-day forecast. A pizza that tastes like a Big Mac? Yes, and CNY is lovin' it: You're probably already rolling your eyes in disgust -- a Baldwinsville restaurant has created a pizza that tastes like a Big Mac. Sorry, but hungry people are actually loving it. The concept started two years ago when an employee jokingly suggested to owner Sal LoMedico that they create a pizza after the Big Mac. "It really was a joke," Sal said on Monday. "So we tried it, and it was good." A little fine-tuning made it even better, and after someone posted a photo of the pizza on social media it's become a popular pick at the pizzeria. Watch a video to see how it's made. (Charlie Miller photo)
CNY Inspirations: A lesson learned

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As a young social worker, fresh out of college, I visited a home in disarray where there were health concerns for the people who lived there. I decided the family would be much better off in a new place—a subsidized apartment only eight miles away. I made all the arrangements and helped them move. When I visited several days later, they were no longer living in the apartment. They had gone back to their old home. I could not believe it—I thought the new apartment was so much better! When I asked the parents why they moved back, they simply said “It’s home.”
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Ikea in Syracuse: Furniture store chain finally opens in Central New York, sort of

Ikea is finally in Central New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers IKEA customers an option to purchase qualifying furniture orders online for a flat rate of $30 and pick them up closer to home,” the website says. “As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Syracuse, NY community.”
