actionnewsnow.com
No new superintendent: Gateway Unified meeting marked by controversy
REDDING, Calif. - Gateway Unified School District did not select a new superintendent during its board meeting Wednesday. This after a six-and-a-half hour meeting, which included a two-hour closed session. The board spoke about possibly appointing a new superintendent during the closed session, but after a medical emergency with a board member's daughter and the two hour closed session, the board returned to open session with no action to report.
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
krcrtv.com
Preliminary hearing begins for Zogg Fire lawsuit in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Should PG&E be tried for manslaughter in the deaths of four people during the Zogg Fire?. That question will be answered in a preliminary hearing that started on Wednesday in a Shasta County courtroom. Four people were killed, 204 structures destroyed, and over 56,000 acres...
krcrtv.com
After lengthy meeting, Gateway Unified postpones hiring of new Superintendent
SHASTA COUNTY — In a much-anticipated and highly publicized meeting, the Gateway Unified School District's Board of Trustees decided not to appoint a new Superintendent late Wednesday night. That decision and the logistics of the new Superintendent's contract will be decided on a later date. The meeting lasted over...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
krcrtv.com
Two Romanian nationals arrested in card skimming operation in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two men from Romania were arrested on Monday in Anderson after detectives with the Anderson Police Department (APD) found them with evidence linking them to card skimming devices. The APD was monitoring an ATM at the Bank of America on Balls Ferry Rd. after two card...
actionnewsnow.com
Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
krcrtv.com
Redding mini-mart murder suspect arraigned in court, pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man, accused of beating another man to death inside an ampm last week, was arraigned in court on Wednesday for murder. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett says 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla and will appear in court again for a disposition hearing on Jan. 25, and for preliminary hearing on Jan. 26, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man arraigned on murder charge after deadly fight
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court Wednesday for the murder of a customer at a local mini-mart. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said that 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to murder. His bail was set at one million dollars. Rawlins was...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
krcrtv.com
Firefighters extinguish train fire in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a train on fire in the City of Redding on Thursday. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), their firefighters received a report just after 2:30 p.m. regarding a train on fire near Court and Placer streets. The train continued to travel further south on the tracks before Union Pacific Railroad officials were notified and stopped the train near the Highway 273 overpass near Eastside Rd.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff man says Instacart driver tore up his yard and fled
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Ed Wesner lives off of Niche Road on the outskirts of Red Bluff. He was weathering recent storms at home Wednesday night when he got a text from his neighbor. “She left me a text, ‘I think my Instacart driver got stuck on your driveway,...
krcrtv.com
Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers
Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
Redding roofing company receives increase in calls following winter storms
REDDING. Calif. — Roofing companies all over the Northstate have seen an increase in calls because of recent winter storms. Calls about roof damage, clogged gutters, and of course major leaks have been the main cause of concern for locals during the heavy rainfall. One local roofing company, Perfection...
krcrtv.com
Those living near Redding shooting scared for their lives
REDDING, CA — Redding police officers responded to Cascade lane and Victor avenue on Monday after numerous reports of shots fired. KRCR spoke to residents at Victor and Manchester and also Victor and Cascade and those residents both told us that they thought the gunshots were from fireworks or firecrackers.
krcrtv.com
Northern Trinity County residents remain without phone, internet services following storms
TRINITY COUNTY — In the aftermath of these recent winter storms, residents in Northern Trinity County-- specifically Trinity Center and Coffee Creek-- have been without internet or landline phone capabilities for 13 consecutive days. The company that provides these services to the region, TDS Telecom, has allegedly told customers...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire sends multiple people to the hospital in Anderson overnight
The fire broke out in a travel trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort in Shasta County. The RV park said two people were taken away in an ambulance. Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson. Sunday night a fire broke out at an RV park and fishing resort...
