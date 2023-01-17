Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Floyd County Supervisors Approve Settlement with Courthouse Project Architects
The trio of new Floyd County Supervisors have finished what the previous three Board members started in settling a financial dispute between the County and the design engineer for the law enforcement center and courthouse renovation project. In July 2021, the County filed suit against Prochaska and Associates of Omaha...
kchanews.com
Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks winter road conditions; Floyd overpass construction and other projects
Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris Berg on the morning show this morning to talk about the 7-8″+ inches of snow and how to find the latest road conditions. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction as well as other construction projects to watch out for in 2023.
kchanews.com
Petitions Deadline Tuesday (01.17) for Floyd County Supervisor Special Election
The deadline to file for a petition to force a special election for the District 3 seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisor is Tuesday (01.17). On January 3rd, Rudd farmer Jim Jorgenson was appointed to fill the post by a state-code-mandated-committee of County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Recorder Amy Assink, and County Treasurer Jessie Holm. The appointment became necessary when Jeff Hawbaker, who won the November 8th election, declined the nomination 10 days later because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
KIMT
Large snowfall recorded in Mason City
Just over 10 inches fell in Mason city over the night. KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is out in Mason City with what city plow drivers are asking from drivers.
kchanews.com
Nashua Request for ARPA Funds Rebuffed Again
A request for $50,000 in County ARPA funds to help Nashua with startup costs for its own ambulance service has been denied by a 3-2 vote of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors. Zenda Vikturek with the new Nashua Area EMS addressed the Board during their meeting Monday, noting they...
kchanews.com
New Hampton School Officials Review Florida Music Trip
A New Hampton High School music department trip to Florida is under review after a male student involved passed out several times due a Tik Tok challenge. Superintendent Jay Jurrens says both band and choir members made the trip to Orlando for workshops to improve their music skills and hit some amusement parks. Students, staff and chaperones left Monday, January 9th and returned Sunday, January 15th.
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
1650thefan.com
Dysart Man Hurt in a Truck vs. Snow Plow Crash
One person was injured earlier today after a crash between a snow plow and another vehicle in Black Hawk County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before noon at Dysart Rd. and Washburn Rd in La Porte City. 25-year-old Austin Ludwig of Dysart was southbound on Dysart Rd. when his pickup truck was hit by a Black Hawk County snow plow that was westbound on Washburn Rd. Ludwig was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The snowplow driver, 28-year-old Lucas Gerholdt of Cedar Falls, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
superhits1027.com
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
KIMT
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
KIMT
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
KCCI.com
Centerville officer terminated due to criminal investigation in another city
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville police officer has been relieved from duty after failing to tell the department he was involved in a shooting investigation in Mason City, records and Police Chief Tom Demry says. Officer Graffe Holmes was "relieved from duty" on Dec. 22. He had been with...
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
kwayradio.com
Questions Remain About Maquoketa Caves Murders
Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.
Comments / 0