98.1 The Hawk

These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
98.1 The Hawk

America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York

These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
ERIN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]

The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
98.1 The Hawk

Is Online Poker Coming to New York Soon?

A bill proposed in the New York State Assembly could legalize online poker in New York, if passed by the Assembly and State Senate and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. Bill A01380, proposed in the New York State Assembly by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, would reclassify poker as...
98.1 The Hawk

New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?

Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
98.1 The Hawk

What is New York’s Favorite Girl Scouts Cookie?

The debate on which Girl Scouts cookie is the superior choice has been raging since Girl Scouts cookies became a thing, and now we know New York's favorite. I've had this debate for many years. Girl scout cookie season is a wonderful time of the year. Sometimes you order them straight from the Girl Scouts, sometimes you see a table set up outside your local grocery store, and sometimes tiny salespeople bring the cookies right to your door. There's nothing better than answering the doorbell thinking your neighbor is mad about something or a stranger wants to save your soul and then finding out that the doorbell is actually cookies being randomly delivered right to you.
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

What Type Of Caffeine Do New Yorkers Prefer Most?

Thoughts about caffeinated drinks? I'm guessing most people rely on them to get through their day. Especially from coffee products, since it seems that almost everyone, except me, loves coffee. I love the smell of coffee beans, but I just can't stand the taste of coffee or its many different...
98.1 The Hawk

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Southern Tier Has Decided: Mayonnaise Or Miracle Whip?

There's a bit of a divide in my marriage. No, it's not something serious. It's about mayonnaise. My wife and I have differing opinions of what type of mayonnaise is best. I'm betting our household isn't the only one grappling with the dilemma. Sure, there is a difference between traditional mayonnaise and Miracle Whip. According to the Everybody Craves website:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
CALABASAS, CA
Binghamton, NY

