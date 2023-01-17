Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
98.1 The Hawk
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
Is Online Poker Coming to New York Soon?
A bill proposed in the New York State Assembly could legalize online poker in New York, if passed by the Assembly and State Senate and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. Bill A01380, proposed in the New York State Assembly by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, would reclassify poker as...
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?
Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
What is New York’s Favorite Girl Scouts Cookie?
The debate on which Girl Scouts cookie is the superior choice has been raging since Girl Scouts cookies became a thing, and now we know New York's favorite. I've had this debate for many years. Girl scout cookie season is a wonderful time of the year. Sometimes you order them straight from the Girl Scouts, sometimes you see a table set up outside your local grocery store, and sometimes tiny salespeople bring the cookies right to your door. There's nothing better than answering the doorbell thinking your neighbor is mad about something or a stranger wants to save your soul and then finding out that the doorbell is actually cookies being randomly delivered right to you.
What Type Of Caffeine Do New Yorkers Prefer Most?
Thoughts about caffeinated drinks? I'm guessing most people rely on them to get through their day. Especially from coffee products, since it seems that almost everyone, except me, loves coffee. I love the smell of coffee beans, but I just can't stand the taste of coffee or its many different...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
New York State Wants To Give You Your Money Back
Now more than ever, money seems to be on almost everyone's mind. Whether we are spending more at the grocery store or on the electricity bill. Trying to save it by cutting down on travel or eating out less. We even try to win it by going to Tioga Downs,...
Should The Southern Tier Of New York Have It’s Own Special Holiday?
Our country celebrates many holidays including those in honor of important persons who made significant contributions including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Some states and even municipalities even have their own additional holidays. For example, Utah celebrates PIoneer Day every July 24th, on June 16th,...
Best Numbers to Pick and Games to Play If You Want to Win the New York Lottery
Friday, January 13th was anything but unlucky for one person in Lebanon, Maine when they won the Mega Millions worth $1.35 billion dollars. Then it hit again on Tuesday, January 17th, when the winning ticket was sold in New York. So if you played, check your numbers because you could have won the $20 million dollar jackpot.
New Yorkers Warned Of Vacuum Recall Due to Fire Hazard
I'm not a fan of vacuuming. But then again, who is? Well, when one of my nephews was young, he loved to vacuum. If only he lived near me, I would have paid him to vacuum my home. Now, it's just a chore that my wife and I fight over...
The Southern Tier Has Decided: Mayonnaise Or Miracle Whip?
There's a bit of a divide in my marriage. No, it's not something serious. It's about mayonnaise. My wife and I have differing opinions of what type of mayonnaise is best. I'm betting our household isn't the only one grappling with the dilemma. Sure, there is a difference between traditional mayonnaise and Miracle Whip. According to the Everybody Craves website:
Millions of New Yorkers Could See an Extra $4,000 Payment
The current state of the economy is causing financial troubles for New Yorkers, but if the Family Security Act 2.0, introduced by Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines passes, millions of New Yorkers could see a payout of up to $4,200 a year. Gas, groceries, utilities, and housing...
Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0