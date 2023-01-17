Read full article on original website
Related
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
3 Home Design Trends We're Ready to Say Goodbye to in 2023
From quaint cottagore kitchens to messy cotton duvets, here are three home trends designers are saying goodbye to in 2023 (plus, what to replace them with).
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Save up to 60% on Kitchen Organizers You'll Wish You Bought Years Ago
We all know the struggle of keeping a kitchen organized and tidy. From the potential clutter of small appliances, dishes, and cookware, to cabinets that are too small or too unorganized, it can be difficult to keep your kitchen looking neat and clean. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing products available that can help you with organizing your kitchen, and best of all, they don’t have to break the bank.
livingetc.com
Move over granite! These alternative countertops are what we're dreaming of for design-forward kitchens
For all too long, quartz and granite have been dominating in the kitchen, with these two hardwearing materials the front-runners when it comes to durability and form. 'There is no doubt that quartz is an awesome choice, especially when durability and budget are top concerns in a kitchen design,' says Reena Specta. 'Made from a combination of natural stone and resin, it is available in many colors and shades, including solid and patterned options. We also love using granite in our kitchen designs as it is typically the most durable and hardwearing natural option for any counter surface.'
Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?
Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the appearance of your kitchen design.
Everything You Need to Complete the Hell's Kitchen Challenge in 'BitlLife'
The quirky mobile game BitLife is constantly releasing new challenges for players to attempt – and one of the newest challenges requires quite a time commitment. The Hell's Kitchen Challenge tasks you with becoming a world-famous chef, and achieving that goal means you’ll need to make several critical decisions throughout your virtual life. Here’s a closer look at how to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in BitLife.
hunker.com
This Home Depot Workbench Can Be Used as an Amazing Kitchen Island With So Much Storage
When it comes to storage and countertop space, installing a kitchen island can be an actual lifesaver. But why settle for a traditional piece? Per @madkal3 on TikTok, a workbench tool chest from Home Depot might be a better (and smarter!) option. In the TikTok video, @madkal3's mother shows us...
intheknow.com
Furnishing your first apartment? These 14 matte black products will instantly upgrade your tiny kitchen
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Personalizing any room in your small apartment is...
Print Magazine
JOW Plays Up Classic Midcentury Kitchen Imagery to Capture the Joy of Food
The simple everyday magic of a good kitchen creates a wonderful sense of comfort reminiscent of a good hug. This feeling is strong throughout &Walsh‘s rebrand for JOW, a personal grocery shopping app that helps consumers decide what to cook before delivering the appropriate groceries. The rebrand exudes the...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $1,500 IKEA-Powered Redo Doubles This Rental Kitchen’s Storage and Counter Space
Geraldine Campbell was the Managing Editor at The Kitchn. She loves semi-colons, em dashes, and serial commas. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Charlie. We fell in love with our apartment for its roomy, pre-war layout and for the light; on a sunny fall day, the 6th-floor home was flooded with sun and difficult to say no to. What we didn’t love so much was the galley kitchen. It was roomy enough, sure, but the limited cabinets and counter space left a lot to be desired for two avid home cooks. Still, the pass-through window from the kitchen to the dining room got us thinking — before we knew it we were signing the lease, arranging for movers, and planning our very own rental kitchen renovation.
Comments / 0