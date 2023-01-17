ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Money

Save up to 60% on Kitchen Organizers You'll Wish You Bought Years Ago

We all know the struggle of keeping a kitchen organized and tidy. From the potential clutter of small appliances, dishes, and cookware, to cabinets that are too small or too unorganized, it can be difficult to keep your kitchen looking neat and clean. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing products available that can help you with organizing your kitchen, and best of all, they don’t have to break the bank.
livingetc.com

Move over granite! These alternative countertops are what we're dreaming of for design-forward kitchens

For all too long, quartz and granite have been dominating in the kitchen, with these two hardwearing materials the front-runners when it comes to durability and form. 'There is no doubt that quartz is an awesome choice, especially when durability and budget are top concerns in a kitchen design,' says Reena Specta. 'Made from a combination of natural stone and resin, it is available in many colors and shades, including solid and patterned options. We also love using granite in our kitchen designs as it is typically the most durable and hardwearing natural option for any counter surface.'
Distractify

Everything You Need to Complete the Hell's Kitchen Challenge in 'BitlLife'

The quirky mobile game BitLife is constantly releasing new challenges for players to attempt – and one of the newest challenges requires quite a time commitment. The Hell's Kitchen Challenge tasks you with becoming a world-famous chef, and achieving that goal means you’ll need to make several critical decisions throughout your virtual life. Here’s a closer look at how to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in BitLife.
Print Magazine

JOW Plays Up Classic Midcentury Kitchen Imagery to Capture the Joy of Food

The simple everyday magic of a good kitchen creates a wonderful sense of comfort reminiscent of a good hug. This feeling is strong throughout &Walsh‘s rebrand for JOW, a personal grocery shopping app that helps consumers decide what to cook before delivering the appropriate groceries. The rebrand exudes the...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $1,500 IKEA-Powered Redo Doubles This Rental Kitchen’s Storage and Counter Space

Geraldine Campbell was the Managing Editor at The Kitchn. She loves semi-colons, em dashes, and serial commas. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Charlie. We fell in love with our apartment for its roomy, pre-war layout and for the light; on a sunny fall day, the 6th-floor home was flooded with sun and difficult to say no to. What we didn’t love so much was the galley kitchen. It was roomy enough, sure, but the limited cabinets and counter space left a lot to be desired for two avid home cooks. Still, the pass-through window from the kitchen to the dining room got us thinking — before we knew it we were signing the lease, arranging for movers, and planning our very own rental kitchen renovation.

