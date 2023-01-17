Read full article on original website
Related
Daughter on dad's girlfriend: "She cleaned my room and took my things"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents can be challenging while you're a teenager, but all the difficulties can get even harder to push through when you also have to deal with a new partner for one of your parents.
Mom on daughter: "She talks back because her sister left for college"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings have fun growing up together, and every game is more interesting when you have a partner by your side, ready to try something new or laugh at jokes. That companionship that keeps on bonding brothers and sisters is sometimes damaged when one of them has to move to a different city.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Biological parents of 2-year-old foster child coping with loss of their daughter
News 12’s Samantha Chaney sits down with the biological parents of Tate as they share their feelings on this devastating loss.
My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it
Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.
My daughter has a Disney-themed name, now my ex wants his new girl to have a matching one – I’m absolutely fuming
A LOT of parents name their newborns after their favourite characters. So when one Disney obsessed mum decided to give her daughter a name from her favourite film no one was too surprised. She explained on Reddit she named her daughter Elsa, after the Disney princess from Frozen. "I know...
Woman refuses her ex-husband’s daughter on Christmas
Around 33% of marriages end in divorce. Oftentimes that divorce then leads to custody issues. This was the case for u/Christmas_Joy231. But, as she shared in a post, this custody issue was the opposite of what you’d expect.
Comments / 0