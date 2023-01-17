Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Related
Projections for Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida will make Yankees fans nervous
After weeks of hype surrounding a potential fit for the Yankees’ left field vacancy, followed by weeks of clowning about Boston’s appropriation of funds/overpay in the hours before losing Xander Bogaerts, the Masataka Yoshida News Cycle has officially shuffled its feet back to “Regret,” thanks to his latest projections.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Things are heating up in Boston right now
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
Yardbarker
Red Sox Trade Promising Prospect With Swing-And-Miss Stuff To Rockies
The Boston Red Sox are starting to get more active in the last few days. One of the more significant transactions was the trade of a talented arm that has yet to put it all together. The Red Sox traded away right-hander Connor Seabold in exchange for a Player To...
Red Sox sign Edwin Díaz (no, not the All-Star closer) to minor league deal (report)
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Díaz. No, not that Edwin Díaz. According to The Athletic’s Melissa Lockard, the Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Díaz, who she describes as “slick-fielding” to a minor-league deal. The infielder is not to be confused...
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies
The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Two Of The Top Remaining Free Agents
The Boston Red Sox appear to be making a much-needed late push to add talent to a depleted 2023 roster with spring training approaching. While the bulk of premier free agents already have signed, there still are some impact players available. Many of which have been linked to Boston in recent days.
Yardbarker
Red Sox prospect Armando Sierra improved across the board in 2022
Red Sox first base/outfield prospect Armando Sierra celebrated his 19th birthday on Tuesday. Sierra originally signed with the Red Sox for $150,000 as an international free agent coming out of the Dominican Republic just two days shy of his 17th birthday in January 2021. Shortly thereafter, the Sabana Grande de Palenque native was identified by Baseball America as a potential under-the-radar addition to Boston’s 2021 signing class.
Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro
Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of...
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Padres Duo; Would Be Solid Trade Candidates
Boston reportedly has shown an interest in two Padres defensive wizards
Where Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finished In Third Baseman Rankings
While the ceiling for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers remains unknown with his prime years ahead, the 26-year-old has already established himself among the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. Hence, the expectations have been raised rightfully so for the left-handed hitting slugger before the 2023 season. On...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox sign outfielder Raimel Tapia to minor league deal
Raimel Tapia is joining the Boston Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old outfielder broke the news Wednesday night with an Instagram story post. WEEI's Rob Bradford reported it's a minor league deal for Tapia with the Red Sox. Red Sox fans who might not be familiar with Tapia's name will definitely...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger To Bolster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox made a notable move Wednesday morning, not only upgrading an area of need but potentially changing the way the defense aligns next season. Boston reached an agreement with outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes another $3 million in incentives according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Yardbarker
Young Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
Would the Boston Red Sox deal one of their young pitchers in a package for a star player?. It sounds like they haven't ruled the possibility out, as teams continue to call about a right-hander with an undefined role on the roster -- Tanner Houck. While the Red Sox have...
Comments / 0