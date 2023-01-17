ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies

The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
Yardbarker

Red Sox prospect Armando Sierra improved across the board in 2022

Red Sox first base/outfield prospect Armando Sierra celebrated his 19th birthday on Tuesday. Sierra originally signed with the Red Sox for $150,000 as an international free agent coming out of the Dominican Republic just two days shy of his 17th birthday in January 2021. Shortly thereafter, the Sabana Grande de Palenque native was identified by Baseball America as a potential under-the-radar addition to Boston’s 2021 signing class.
Boston

Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro

Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of...
NESN

Where Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finished In Third Baseman Rankings

While the ceiling for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers remains unknown with his prime years ahead, the 26-year-old has already established himself among the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. Hence, the expectations have been raised rightfully so for the left-handed hitting slugger before the 2023 season. On...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox sign outfielder Raimel Tapia to minor league deal

Raimel Tapia is joining the Boston Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old outfielder broke the news Wednesday night with an Instagram story post. WEEI's Rob Bradford reported it's a minor league deal for Tapia with the Red Sox. Red Sox fans who might not be familiar with Tapia's name will definitely...
Yardbarker

Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger To Bolster Outfield

The Boston Red Sox made a notable move Wednesday morning, not only upgrading an area of need but potentially changing the way the defense aligns next season. Boston reached an agreement with outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes another $3 million in incentives according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
