CBS Sports
2023 American Express one and done picks, sleepers, PGA Tour predictions, golf betting advice from top expert
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to the mainland for The American Express 2023 in La Quinta, Calif. this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 and will feature a star-studded field with 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world set to participate. Caesars Sportsbook lists world No. 4 Jon Rahm as the betting favorite at 11-2. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (19-2), Scottie Scheffler (11-1), and Tony Finau (15-1). Other top contenders in The American Express field include Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1). The total tournament purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.
Who Are The Best PGA Tour Players?
Some of the world's best players have joined LIV Golf, but much of the game’s best talent remains on the PGA Tour
This PGA Tour rookie went 7 under in first six holes, including back-to-back eagles at The American Express
It’s hard to have a much better start to a round than Davis Thompson did Thursday during his first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California. Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie, was 7 under after six holes, including a stretch of 6 under in four holes that featured consecutive eagles on the par-5 fifth and par-5 sixth.
Golf Channel
Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event
The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf.com
Augusta National returns to video games in new EA Sports PGA Tour series
One of the game’s most fabled courses is back in the virtual world for the first time in a decade. And it looks better than ever. EA Sports, the makers of the popular Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy video game series which was last released in 2015, announced Thursday it is relaunching the iconic video game as EA Sports PGA Tour — and with it comes the return of Augusta National to video games as part of EA Sports PGA Tour’s roster of 30 courses.
Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii
It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express Fantasy golf picks, lineups, advice, rankings: Top golf expert says fade Jon Rahm
The PGA Tour goes from oceanside to the desert this week, with The American Express 2023 set to tee off Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. The Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West is the official host, but the tournament is spread over three courses. The one-time Bob Hope Desert Classic is known for its low scores and long rounds. The pro-am format typically keeps some top golfers away, but there are plenty of big names in The American Express 2023 field this year. The field features five of the world's top 10 golfers, including scorching-hot Jon Rahm, reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and former FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
Golfweek's Best rankings: The top five courses on the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing
With the PGA Tour having completed its two annual stops in Hawaii, play is shifting to the five-event West Coast Swing in California and Arizona. Starting this week, players will tee off in The American Express in La Quinta, California, followed by the Farmers Insurance Open on two courses in San Diego; the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at three courses in Pebble Beach, California; the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona and the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.
Golf Digest
TaylorMade bolsters LPGA Tour staff, signs 12-time winner Brooke Henderson
As rumored for a couple of weeks, Brooke Henderson has formally agreed to a multiyear contract with TaylorMade to play its clubs, ball and use a TaylorMade staff bag. The signing comes on the heels of the company inking another LPGA star, Nelly Korda, earlier in the week. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN and ESPN+.
2023 American Express Odds: Jon Rahm Favored to Win the Event He Absolutely Hates
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the course setup at the American Express, but he's favored to win anyway. The post 2023 American Express Odds: Jon Rahm Favored to Win the Event He Absolutely Hates appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Channel
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Lee Westwood questions strength of competition as DP World Tour begins
Lee Westwood has expressed concern over the strength of the DP World Tour, as the Englishman begins his 30th season in the competition. Shane Lowry is the only player from the world’s top 20 to feature in this week’s Abu Dhabi Championship, the typical curtain raiser for what was once the European Tour. Rory McIlroy will add stardust to next week’s Dubai Desert Classic but, again, there will be notable absentees.
