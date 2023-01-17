After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to the mainland for The American Express 2023 in La Quinta, Calif. this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 and will feature a star-studded field with 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world set to participate. Caesars Sportsbook lists world No. 4 Jon Rahm as the betting favorite at 11-2. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (19-2), Scottie Scheffler (11-1), and Tony Finau (15-1). Other top contenders in The American Express field include Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1). The total tournament purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO