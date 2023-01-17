ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Free child car seat inspections in Latham

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDKrf_0kHjZFuT00

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free car seat inspections in Albany County. The car seat check is set for January 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Latham, by appointment only.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The inspection is located at the New York State Police building at 760 Troy Schenectady Road. For more information, you can contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov .

The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians. The trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

Amsterdam’s WinterFest returning for its second year

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shortage of snowplow drivers in Hartford triggers a state of emergency

HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford is down to two plow truck drivers this winter. Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown explains how they got to this point. “They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Brown.
HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy