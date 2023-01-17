ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

SUNY Empire alumnus gifts school $1.69M

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — SUNY Empire State President Lisa Vollendorf announced on Tuesday that the estate of late alumnus Robert Ehrmann gifted the school $1.69M. Robert Ehrmann received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Empire in business, management, and economics and graduated in 1978.

“Mr. Ehrmann’s generous gift will have a significant impact on SUNY Empire and our students — from funding scholarships and supporting research to maintaining and improving programs and services,” Vollendorf said. ” We are so grateful for this gift and the vital role it will play in ensuring that the institution can continue to provide access to a high-quality education for our students and make a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Ehrmann pursued a career as a sales manager for Rockwell Automation/Intecolor before he retired in 2000. He was originally from New York and studied at the Northeast Center in Latham in the college’s early days.

Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries

“Bob was an engaged alumnus, a regular donor to the Fund for SUNY Empire, and a lifelong champion of the college,” SUNY Empire Foundation Board Chair Marian Conway Ph.D. ’01, ’04 said. “Even after he moved out of New York state, he remained involved in alumni programming and valued his experience at the college. His generous bequest honors the school and the faculty, and, especially, future students. Bob knew that each SUNY Empire student has a unique story to tell. We share the amazing stories of current students and our alumni, staying in touch and continuing to celebrate their success at SUNY Empire long after graduation.”

