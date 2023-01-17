ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Suspect arrested, charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tracie Golden

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMJ7x_0kHjZAUq00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police Chief James White announced Tuesday that a man was arrested and charged with the murder of Tracie Golden, who was shot and killed in a carjacking at the end of December.

The defendant -- Bradley Thurman -- stands accused of first-degree murder, felony murder, five counts of armed robbery and seven counts of felony firearm.

Golden -- a wife, mother and healthcare professional -- was shot in the stomach on December 28, outside a party store on Outer Drive and Grand River near her home in Detroit. She died in the hospital soon after.

Meanwhile, the gunman drove off in Golden's SUV.

Police released video footage from the party store to the public in hopes of identifying the shooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KBRs_0kHjZAUq00
Video footage from the party store Photo credit Detroit Police Department

Within a day, officers had also recovered the victim's vehicle from the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on the city's east side.

Using the additional footage from the Family Dollar robbery, law enforcement developed a description of their suspect, now identified as Thurman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVvMi_0kHjZAUq00
Detroit Police Chief James White Photo credit Detroit Police Department

Thurman was taken into custody on Jan. 13. He was arraigned in 36th District Court on Monday, and was remanded to jail.

At Tuesday's press conference , Chief White praised his team for their hard work and reiterated DPD's commitment to keeping Detroit safe.

"We are going to relentlessly, unapologetically pursue people who victimize our community," White said. "You're not going to outwork us, you're not going to outthink us."

Tracie Golden's husband John also spoke, expressing his gratitude and his grief.

"It means everything to me and our family," he said, "... but like the chief said, it ain't over. It is not over. And I will never have closure because my angel is not here."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced that a Probable Cause Conference in this case is scheduled for January 24, to be followed by a Preliminary Exam scheduled for January 31.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Tracie Golden after this senseless crime," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in a statement. "I have been doing this work for a very long time. I still cannot wrap my brain around the fact that people kill because they want something that someone else has. In this case the defendant allegedly shot Ms. Golden for her car. He took her car and her life. One can be replaced but the other cannot."

Comments / 31

SAYIT
2d ago

I really would like to know why these young people are so quick to kill without any regard for their victims or fear of the consequences. It’s like they don’t have a conscious. A very worrying trend. Kind of like the Utah college killer Kohberger. Something is missing in their emotional make up.

Reply(8)
12
Philo Beddo
2d ago

Young people. No matter what you believe or what you have been told. If you kill/murder in the state of Michigan, you have forfeited your life. No steak, no travel, oh and worst of all, you will "hear" from a prison telephone when your mother dies, father, grandparents, Everyone you love? You will never see them as a free man again. The comfort of a Woman, you will NEVER EXPERIENCE AGAIN. NEVER. Was that worth the ride home you killed this poor woman over? It may not be today and it may not be tomorrow but one day you will say these words; "I would walk around the planet 1000 times if I could take that back and just walked away from that gas station that night.

Reply(5)
9
Michael Mosley
2d ago

glad they got that punk off the streets. now give him natural life behind bars instead of a 25yr life sentence. and a punk he will be in prison.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy