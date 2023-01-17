Suspect arrested, charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tracie Golden

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police Chief James White announced Tuesday that a man was arrested and charged with the murder of Tracie Golden, who was shot and killed in a carjacking at the end of December.

The defendant -- Bradley Thurman -- stands accused of first-degree murder, felony murder, five counts of armed robbery and seven counts of felony firearm.

Golden -- a wife, mother and healthcare professional -- was shot in the stomach on December 28, outside a party store on Outer Drive and Grand River near her home in Detroit. She died in the hospital soon after.

Meanwhile, the gunman drove off in Golden's SUV.

Police released video footage from the party store to the public in hopes of identifying the shooter.

Video footage from the party store Photo credit Detroit Police Department

Within a day, officers had also recovered the victim's vehicle from the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on the city's east side.

Using the additional footage from the Family Dollar robbery, law enforcement developed a description of their suspect, now identified as Thurman.

Detroit Police Chief James White Photo credit Detroit Police Department

Thurman was taken into custody on Jan. 13. He was arraigned in 36th District Court on Monday, and was remanded to jail.

At Tuesday's press conference , Chief White praised his team for their hard work and reiterated DPD's commitment to keeping Detroit safe.

"We are going to relentlessly, unapologetically pursue people who victimize our community," White said. "You're not going to outwork us, you're not going to outthink us."

Tracie Golden's husband John also spoke, expressing his gratitude and his grief.

"It means everything to me and our family," he said, "... but like the chief said, it ain't over. It is not over. And I will never have closure because my angel is not here."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced that a Probable Cause Conference in this case is scheduled for January 24, to be followed by a Preliminary Exam scheduled for January 31.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Tracie Golden after this senseless crime," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in a statement. "I have been doing this work for a very long time. I still cannot wrap my brain around the fact that people kill because they want something that someone else has. In this case the defendant allegedly shot Ms. Golden for her car. He took her car and her life. One can be replaced but the other cannot."