Australia is so hot right now, the Open was halted

By Stephanie Raymond
 5 days ago

While the U.S. is dealing with wintry temperatures, things are hot in Australia. Just how hot is it?

Oppressive heat is being blamed for halting the Australian Open midway through the second day.

Matches were stopped Tuesday as the temperature in Melbourne climbed to 96 degrees and officials enacted the tournament's extreme heat policy.

The tournament's Heat Stress Scale measures four climate factors -- radiant heat (strength of the sun), air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed. Readings are measured at five positions around the precinct, including on court in Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena.

The heat scale was introduced in 2019 after several players issued complaints about a lack of consistent guidelines around competition in oppressive heat, according to ESPN . It has five different levels with recommended actions to protect athletes: 1. Temperate playing, 2. Increase hydration, 3. Apply cooling strategies, 4. Extended breaks, and 5. Suspension of play, according to Sporting News . The scale hit level 5 on Tuesday, which meant play had to be suspended.

Play was halted on all outside courts for almost three hours. At Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain arenas, the roofs were closed so play could continue indoors.

Heavy rain then rolled in later in the evening, causing another suspension of play.

The heat and rain delays caused 19 matches to be rescheduled to Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The normal high temperature for mid-January -- smack-dab in the middle of the Australian summer -- is around 78 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather .

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Maria Sakkari falls victim to the Netlix curse, loses to Lin Zhu in Melbourne

Maria Sakkari became the latest seed to crash out of the event as she was beaten by a very inspired Lin Zhu who played bravely all match long and won the match. All jokes asides, Lin Zhu did not need the help of any kind of Netflix curse because she played a spectacular match to down Maria Sakkari in a very close 3-set match. The Chinese player was up early in this match but allowed Sakkari to battle back in the opening set and take it to the tiebreak. In the tiebreak, we saw Zhu take the 4-1 lead which was enough to capture the set 7-3 in the tiebreak.
MELBOURNE, FL
The Guardian

Elena Rybakina stuns world No 1 Iga Świątek to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

In a sport where many of the most promising players make their talent instantly known, Elena Rybakina took her time. During her youth, Rybakina was a late bloomer who did not thrive until her final year as a junior. When she won her first significant title on the clay courts of Milan just before her 18th birthday in 2017, a new generation of younger rivals had already established themselves at the top. Her opponent in the final, two years her junior, was a Polish prodigy by the name of Iga Świątek.
theprescotttimes.com

Sebastian Korda wins 5-set thriller to advance at Aussie Open

No. 29 seed Sebastian Korda outlasted 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in five sets to move on to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne. "Just tried to stay as calm as I possibly could," Korda said after his 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7) victory over Hurkacz. "I'm very happy with the way I just stayed down, kept going through it, and the outcome was great."
The Guardian

Ashleigh Gardner criticises Cricket Australia’s decision to play on 26 January

National team star and Muruwari woman Ashleigh Gardner has criticised Cricket Australia’s decision to schedule a T20 match against Pakistan for 26 January. The second Indigenous woman to play Test cricket for Australia, Gardner said the day the first fleet arrived in Australia in 1788 was a “day of hurt and a day of mourning” for Indigenous Australians and that playing a fixture on that date did not sit well with her.
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

Comments / 0

