Australia is so hot right now, the Open was halted

While the U.S. is dealing with wintry temperatures, things are hot in Australia. Just how hot is it?

Oppressive heat is being blamed for halting the Australian Open midway through the second day.

Matches were stopped Tuesday as the temperature in Melbourne climbed to 96 degrees and officials enacted the tournament's extreme heat policy.

The tournament's Heat Stress Scale measures four climate factors -- radiant heat (strength of the sun), air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed. Readings are measured at five positions around the precinct, including on court in Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena.

The heat scale was introduced in 2019 after several players issued complaints about a lack of consistent guidelines around competition in oppressive heat, according to ESPN . It has five different levels with recommended actions to protect athletes: 1. Temperate playing, 2. Increase hydration, 3. Apply cooling strategies, 4. Extended breaks, and 5. Suspension of play, according to Sporting News . The scale hit level 5 on Tuesday, which meant play had to be suspended.

Play was halted on all outside courts for almost three hours. At Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain arenas, the roofs were closed so play could continue indoors.

Heavy rain then rolled in later in the evening, causing another suspension of play.

The heat and rain delays caused 19 matches to be rescheduled to Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The normal high temperature for mid-January -- smack-dab in the middle of the Australian summer -- is around 78 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather .