Jennifer Lopez confirms Christina Aguilera replaced her on iconic kiss with Madonna and Britney at VMAs

By Daniel Neira
 5 days ago

Jennifer Lopez was almost part of one of the most iconic moments in pop culture! The talented performer revealed that it was first planned for her to share a kiss with Madonna and Britney Spears on stage, at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star detailed what happened during a recent interview with E! News, while promoting her new film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ with co-star Josh Duhamel .

Jennifer was asked if “the rumor if she was supposed to join Madonna on stage for the infamous MTV awards performance, where she kissed Britney Spears was true,” to which she immediately confirmed it.

“Yes, that was actually true,” the singer said, explaining that she was “filming a movie in Canada,” at the moment. Jennifer went on to reveal that it was initially her and Britney who would be kissing Madonna, however she “couldn’t get off the film.”

And while Jennifer was not able to join the two singers at the MTV VMAs, Christina Aguilera was later asked to perform, taking the spot of the actress. “They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it,” Jennifer said, adding that they had talked about it at Madonna’s home, and revealing that she “is a huge fan and always has been.”

Jennifer looked pretty in pink for the interview, wearing a gorgeous Magda Butrym pastel pink dress and coat, paired with strappy sandals and a matching Coach bag. She matched her makeup in soft pink colors, including her manicured nails, accessorized with minimal gold jewelry as the final touch for her ensemble.

