Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard-Opoly raises $7,950 for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release it has surpassed its initial fundraising goal, done in continued collaboration with the Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs. According to the release, each purchase of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version of the classic board game Monopoly, was accompanied by a...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Meet the four Tisbury select board candidates

Tisbury will hold a special election Tuesday, Jan. 24, in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who resigned from the select board for health reasons. On May 9, the seat will be up for election again, for a full three-year term. In anticipation of the...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Hebrew Center to welcome forestry expert for the ‘New Year of the Trees’

In recognition of this year’s Tu B’Shevat, a forum hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Sunday, Feb. 5 will feature the executive director of the New England Forestry Foundation, Bob Perschel. Also known as the New Year of the Trees, Tu B’Shevat serves as one...
hbsdealer.com

Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award

The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A

ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
ORLEANS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — 28 firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. The graduating firefighters of Class #S30 trained at the MFA's Springfield Campus. They represent the fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Natick, North Adams, Northampton, Northbridge, Pittsfield, Southbridge, Turners Falls, Westfield, and Westminster.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts’ Most Famous Celebrity for 2023 Has Quite an Impressive Career

Massachusetts is loaded with celebrities which is an understatement. From Boston, Amherst, Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, North Adams, Framingham, Lenox, Westfield, Great Barrington, and the list goes on and on, Massachusetts is a hotbed for celebrities. Whether they were born here or moved to the Baystate, Massachusetts can certainly hold its own when it comes to having quite the selection of famous folks that we can be proud of. Celebrities from James Taylor, Elizabeth Banks, John Cena, Meghan Trainer, and many many more are all either Massachusetts-born residents or current residents of the Baystate. (Check out 120 Massachusetts-Born Celebrities here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs

Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

