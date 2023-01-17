Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyard-Opoly raises $7,950 for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services
Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release it has surpassed its initial fundraising goal, done in continued collaboration with the Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs. According to the release, each purchase of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version of the classic board game Monopoly, was accompanied by a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Meet the four Tisbury select board candidates
Tisbury will hold a special election Tuesday, Jan. 24, in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who resigned from the select board for health reasons. On May 9, the seat will be up for election again, for a full three-year term. In anticipation of the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Hebrew Center to welcome forestry expert for the ‘New Year of the Trees’
In recognition of this year’s Tu B’Shevat, a forum hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Sunday, Feb. 5 will feature the executive director of the New England Forestry Foundation, Bob Perschel. Also known as the New Year of the Trees, Tu B’Shevat serves as one...
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber honored with 'Best in Business' award
The Massachusetts dealer is preparing to open its 12th location on Cape Cod. Koopman Lumber, the Massachusetts lumber and hardware dealer, has been recognized by The Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
iBerkshires.com
Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — 28 firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. The graduating firefighters of Class #S30 trained at the MFA's Springfield Campus. They represent the fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Natick, North Adams, Northampton, Northbridge, Pittsfield, Southbridge, Turners Falls, Westfield, and Westminster.
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Jan. 20
A winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts Thursday into Friday has prompted some schools to announce closures or delays for Friday, Jan. 20. The bulk of the snow is expected in the northern part of the state, especially north of Route 2. Below...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Full list: Massachusetts Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Massachusetts’ Most Famous Celebrity for 2023 Has Quite an Impressive Career
Massachusetts is loaded with celebrities which is an understatement. From Boston, Amherst, Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, North Adams, Framingham, Lenox, Westfield, Great Barrington, and the list goes on and on, Massachusetts is a hotbed for celebrities. Whether they were born here or moved to the Baystate, Massachusetts can certainly hold its own when it comes to having quite the selection of famous folks that we can be proud of. Celebrities from James Taylor, Elizabeth Banks, John Cena, Meghan Trainer, and many many more are all either Massachusetts-born residents or current residents of the Baystate. (Check out 120 Massachusetts-Born Celebrities here).
mma.org
NEPPC report: Climate change likely to be costly for Mass. cities and towns
Rising temperatures related to climate change could increase average annual per capita municipal expenditures in Massachusetts by as much as 30% by the end of this century as compared to what they were over the past 30 years. This is according to a new report by Bo Zhao, a senior...
country1025.com
Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs
Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
