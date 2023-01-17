ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Man killed in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas

By Makenzie Koch
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died Monday after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.

Crews were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to the area of N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story home. Dispatchers received a call from a woman indicating someone was inside.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in 20 minutes. They entered the home from the main floor but were unable to get to the basement from inside.

Officials said they only access to the basement was from outside because the building had been converted into several “makeshift efficiency apartments.”

Crews found a man dead in one of the rooms in the basement. The man’s name has not been released yet.

KCK fire officials said the fire was out 35 minutes from when crews were dispatched. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighters were injured.

