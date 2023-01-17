ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFOR

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
EDMOND, OK
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County man was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Garvin county man arrested after shooting

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man. Court documents state it happened in Maysville on January 7th. Robert McFarland allegedly shot a man in the chest and in the back with a pistol. He’s been charged with two counts of shooting...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sulphur police issue alert for missing teen

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Sulphur police issued an alert for a missing and endangered teenage girl on Tuesday. Jayden Holmes, 16, was last seen at her home late Friday night. Detective Earon Newport said Holmes left with an unknown male and female and was last known to be in Denison.
SULPHUR, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets

CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
CHOCTAW, OK
KXII.com

SEMINOLE, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK

