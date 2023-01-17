Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Food Pantry, Travis Manion Foundation to sponsor Ruck March
HUDSON – The Hudson Community Food Pantry is partnering with the New England Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation for a Ruck March starting at American Heritage Museum and ending at the food pantry at 28 Houghton St. The drive will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, as part...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves S.A.F.E. Grant
HUDSON – This year, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes will continue to educate Hudson students and seniors about fire safety. During a Select Board meeting on Jan. 9, the board approved funding from the Student Awareness of Fire Safety Education (S.A.F.E.) program, which provides grants to fire departments to educate students and seniors about fire and life safety.
communityadvocate.com
Organization offers yoga classes to help veterans, first responders
MARLBOROUGH – Yoga is often touted as a way to find inner peace. For Lauren Turner, it’s a way to find the “Warrior Within.”. Turner recently established the Natick-based Warrior Within Yoga Project as a way to help veterans, first responders, their caretakers and family members deal with “inner issues” such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome, depression and stress.
communityadvocate.com
Mickel prepares to step down as Westborough’s town clerk
WESTBOROUGH – Wendy Mickel knows the pulse of the town. Births, marriages, deaths, Town Meetings, town elections — the everyday history of the community flows through the Town Clerk’s office. For nearly three decades — 19 years as assistant town clerk, nine years as town clerk —...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Democrats holding food drive
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Democratic City Committee will hold its winter collection drive of food, personal items and funds to benefit of the Marlborough Community Cupboard on Saturday, Jan. 21, rain or shine. MDCC conducts four drives each year. The Community Cupboard collection will be conducted as a drop...
communityadvocate.com
Community meeting on Haze of Grafton set for Jan. 26
GRAFTON – A community outreach meeting for the proposed Haze of Grafton marijuana business will be Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The proposed location is 135 Westboro Road in North Grafton — the same site as Pecorino’s and Wicked Twisted Pretzels. According to Colonel...
communityadvocate.com
Janet A. Perry, 89, of Sudbury
– With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Janet A. (Joslin) Perry, our loving devoted grandmother, mother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 18, 2022 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Waitsfield, VT on May 11, 1933,...
communityadvocate.com
Helen Gale, 89, of Marlborough
– Helen Gale, 89, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023. At the time of her death, she was a resident of the Coleman House Nursing Home in Northborough, MA. Helen was born in Bridgewater, MA on February 23, 1933, the daughter of the late John...
communityadvocate.com
Grants to help boost Marlborough downtown business
MARLBOROUGH – Two grants recently approved by the City Council will help enliven downtown this year. The Regional Economic Development Organization’s Grant Program gave the Marlborough Economic Development Corp. $35,466.20 for downtown improvements and to increase foot traffic. The funds will be used to install temporary containers/pods for...
communityadvocate.com
Jane Sabella, 91, of Marlborough
– Jane (Duridas) Sabella, 91, of Marlborough, died Saturday January 14, 2023, at Marie Esther Health Center in Marlborough, MA. She was the daughter of the late Chris and Sofia (Zaracovtou) Duridas and the wife of the late Joseph J. Sabella of Marlborough who died in 1979. She was also predeceased by her six brothers and sisters, George Duridas, Peggy Morelli, John Duridas, Mary DeSantis, Helen Cantz, and Charles Duridas.
communityadvocate.com
Cohar Bartlett, 90, of Northborough
– Cohar Bartlett, artist and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 13, at Whitney Place, just down the road from her longtime home in Northborough, MA. She was 90 years old. An artist, businesswoman, and animal-lover, Co was born in 1932 to Hannah and...
communityadvocate.com
Richard M. Markert, 86, of Southborough
– Richard M. Markert, 86, of Southborough returned to God peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, while at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Lulay) Markert. Richard was the beloved husband and dance partner of his “True Love” Margaret ‘Peg’...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough ‘Select Board’ name change to go before Town Meeting
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough may be the latest community in the region to change the name of its Board of Selectmen to Select Board. Chair Mitch Cohen said he asked for this to be placed on the Jan. 9 agenda. He noted that there have been broad discussions about the change over the past several months while he was on the board.
communityadvocate.com
Joanne C. Coyle, 62, formerly of Grafton and Northborough
– Joanne C. Coyle, age 62 was born August 17, 1960, and passed away January 10, 2023, at Windham Hospital in Connecticut following her sudden battle with cancer. She lived in Grafton, MA and Northborough, MA before moving to Connecticut. She was a graduate of Grafton High School. Joanne was...
communityadvocate.com
Grace E. Cartmell, 92, of Shrewsbury and Northborough
Shrewsbury/Northborough – The Family of Grace Cartmell Share her passing on January 5, 2023. In Loving Memory of Our Mom, Grace Eleanor Studley-Farson-Cartmell:. Mom was born on February 8,1930 in Worcester, MA, the daughter to Frederick R. and Maud S. (Crabtree) Studley. She was the third in a family of four children. Her older siblings were John R. Studley of Auburn and Olive S. Duff of Worcester, both predeceased her. Her younger sibling, Shirley M. Dwinnell lived in Northborough for over 50 years and recently she and her husband Paul Dwinnell relocated to an assisted living facility in Auburn.
communityadvocate.com
Two developers pitch their vision for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – Two of the potential developers of White Cliffs had an opportunity to present their projects before the White Cliffs Committee and answer questions. In total, Northborough received three responses to its request for proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs. However, the White Cliffs Committee...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police receive grant for body-worn cameras
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department will soon be able to purchase body-worn cameras, thanks to a grant. Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton), whose district includes Southborough, announced that the department was awarded the grant by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara Billings, 88, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Barbara Marie (Nieuwenhoff) Billings, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the comfort of her home, with her loving family at her side, after a long bout with cancer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas P. Billings, in 2021.
communityadvocate.com
Town Administrator John Coderre to leave Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – After years at the helm of Northborough, Town Administrator John Coderre will be heading to a new town. The Foxborough Board of Selectmen unanimously voted for Coderre to become their Town Manager during their Jan. 17 meeting. Coderre was one of four finalists for the Foxborough position,...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Jan. 20 edition
9:14 a.m. Connector Rd. Disturbance (general). 11:53 a.m. Milk St./Nipmuck Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle. 7:37 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Park St. Well-being check. 7:47 p.m. Connector Rd. traffic/motor vehicle. 10:58 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. Saturday, Dec. 31. 1:16 a.m. Nourse St./Brewer Dr. Suspicious person. 7:51 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. 5:00 p.m....
