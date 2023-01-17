Green Day’s Mike Dirnt, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s, Les Claypool to join Fred Armisen at Sketchfest

Read full article on original website
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In a surprising move, Joshua Malina took to Twitter to signal that details on a reboot of NBC's The West Wing would be coming soon. It's hard to believe that it's coming up on three years since Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford (with Sterling K. Brown in for the late John Spencer in the role of Leo McGarry) reunited with original series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. What might be even harder to believe is that, after years & years of fans hoping for the series to be revisited or have a sequel series in play, considering our current political environment, a reboot might actually be on the way. But that's what we're hearing from Joshua Malina (The Big Bang Theory), who played speechwriter-turned-Oregon Congressman Will Bailey between Season 4 and 7. Earlier today, Malina tweeted, "Got back on Twitter just in time to talk about The West Wing reboot. Details soon!"
The Hollywood Legion Theater was the place to be on Tuesday (January 17) night, as Peacock hosted a star-studded world premiere screening and after-party for Poker Face, the new original series from Glass Onion director Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne. Lyonne led the way down the red carpet in a...
After five seasons, NBC’s hospital drama New Amsterdam closes shop. The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch is the new judge in a reboot of 1980s-’90s comedy hit Night Court. Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash-Betts explore mysteries from their families’ pasts in a new episode of Finding Your Roots. Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones is the first of many weekly guest hosts to occupy the anchor chair of The Daily Show following the departure of Trevor Noah.
Premiering March 6th, Hulu released a teaser for History of the World: Part II, an all-star sequel to Mel Brooks' 1981 comedy classic. It's hard to believe it's been over 40 years since 1981's original History of the World: Part I, but here we are. What started originally as a joke for the film's naming convention, writer, director, and star Mel Brooks has found its unlikely sequel in the form of History of the World: Part II, a four-night event on Hulu with an all-new cast with more time periods featured…since the bulk of the original cast has passed. Joining the 96-year-old comedy legend (who also stars) to write is David Stassen, both serve as executive producers with Christie Smith and stars Ike Barinholtz, Nick Kroll, and Wanda Sykes. Brooks introduced the teaser, "Hi, I'm…Mel Brooks," as he checked his collar, playing up his age. "Yeah, the guy who brought you 'The Producers,' 'Young Frankenstein,' 'Spaceballs,' and 'Blazing Saddles.' Now I'm proud to present the long-anticipated follow-up to my film, 'History of the World: Part I.' We're calling it 'History of the World: Part II. Roll it.'
Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his representative says. He was 81 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed. The death came as a surprise to those who followed his very active Twitter account, which he’d kept tweeting on as recently as Wednesday. One of Crosby’s final tweets the day before he died was to make a typically jocular comment about heaven: “I heard the place is overrated… cloudy.” Former CSNY partner Graham Nash, who...
With Paramount+'s series hitting screens by the end of the year, a recent production list has Frasier filming in Los Angeles next month. If you're a fan of Frasier and you're looking forward to Kelsey Grammer's return as Dr. Frasier Crane in Paramount+'s revival (we know there's at least one of you out there so thank you for the support), then we have some additional good news to share about production on the sequel series. Previously, we learned that Grammer is being joined by Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman, Deception) as Frasier Crane's son, Freddy, and by Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart) as Frasier's old college friend, Prof. Alan Cornwall. And then, the streaming service confirmed that Frasier would be hitting Paramount+ screens by the end of the year. And now, thanks to the production list posted by Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), we know that a shoot date of February 6, 2023, is on the books to be happening in Los Angeles, California. So after putting all of that together, so far? Things look to be running on pace (fingers crossed)…
Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith aren't all that nostalgic for the past. The pair, who play Eric Forman's parents, Red and Kitty, on "That '70s Show," reprise their roles on "That '90s Show," which premiered on Netflix on Jan. 19. But according to the pair, they say that not too much has changed since it all began.
Apple TV+ is throwing a brand new party. The second season of murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty” is set to premiere on the streamer April 28, it was announced out of the streamer’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. To celebrate, Apple also released four first-look photos for the season, which shows returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, as well as new cast members of the whodunnit anthology’s second outing. First released in January last year, “The Afterparty” is a high-concept comedy series where each season focuses on a murder case, and each episode retells the story...
