abcnews4.com
Charleston County opens applications process for local accommodations tax funding
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for distribution of approximately $300,000 to non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide support and increase tourism in Charleston County through advertising/promotion and/or through the maintenance or operation of tourist-related buildings or facilities. The applications are reviewed by the Charleston...
crbjbizwire.com
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
abcnews4.com
SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
abcnews4.com
Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
abcnews4.com
Free presentation of future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library Tuesday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust invites the community to a free presentation of the future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library at 12:15 p.m. Lowcountry Land Trust, in partnership with the City of Charleston and local stakeholders, announced earlier this month that the near-final...
abcnews4.com
SC Ports sets record in 2022 with nearly 3 million TEUs moved
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) handled a record amount of containers at the Port of Charleston in 2022. According to a Jan. 19 press release from SC Ports, nearly 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were moved last year. The number marks a 1.5% increase in TEUs moved from 2021.
abcnews4.com
Split vote approves removal of grand trees for traffic roundabout on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A planned traffic roundabout at the corner of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road will move forward following a divided Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vote on Jan. 17. Board members voted 3-2 to remove two grand trees to allow for the roundabout, according...
live5news.com
James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
counton2.com
REI store opening in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – REI Co-Op, the major camping and outdoor retailer, will open a store in Mount Pleasant this February. The 21,500 square-foot store will be located in Indigo Square in the space that was previously a GreenWise Market. REI is celebrating the grand opening February 17 through 19 with events, giveaways, live music, and more.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
Flagging operations to impact traffic in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic in Dorchester County will be impacted by flagging operations beginning Wednesday, January 18. The work is being done on Highway 78 near Cypress Campground Road and Water Wheel Road. Crews will work daily until Friday, January 20. Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and comply with […]
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
abcnews4.com
CCPL Receives Funding for Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Public Library (CCPL) has received $ 10,000 in grants and donations for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables to libraries in areas of higher insecurity. The fridges are located at three different branches: John L. Dart...
CPD looking to identify two people in connection with hotel room thefts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may be connected to thefts at a downtown hotel. According to CPD, the individuals are considered persons of interest in a Jan. 10 case in which pocketbooks, a cell phone, and custom jewelry were stolen from hotel […]
abcnews4.com
Authentic Italian all-day café-style restaurant opening in downtown Charleston in February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Charleston. Sorelle is opening its doors to the Holy City on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Located at 88 Broad St., Sorelle features a mercato, central bar, wine room, pizza counter and grand dining room. Charleston-based Beemok Hospitality Collection...
abcnews4.com
Historic Charleston Foundation
We’re starting a new year! With a new year means new programs from Historic Charleston Foundation. We’re kicking off with a Valentine’s Day program in the Holy City with our friends at Bulldog Tours, guests will start downtown with new scandalous tid-bits of history and end at the Nathaniel Russell House with a candlelit tour and madeira tasting.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry consumers opting for local eggs as prices reach record highs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From sun up to sun down, eggs can be found in just about every meal, but recently egg prices reached record highs due to a shortage. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs rose 60 percent in 2022. It's the largest single price increase of any food item.
live5news.com
Charleston Digital Corridor’s iFiveK set to return in April
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Charleston’s tech community is preparing to host another 5K event this spring. The Charleston Digital Corridor’s iFiveK is will return on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The starting line will be at the Charleston Tech Center on Morrison Drive. Runners will make a...
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
Comments / 0