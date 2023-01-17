ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU football announces two-game series with Liberty

By Malcolm Gray, ECU Sports Information
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina and Liberty have agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2024 and 2029 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Tuesday.

The Pirates and Flames, who have never played on the gridiron, will begin their initial regular season series at Williams Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024 before following with a contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029.

“We are committed to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups that will be of interest to our fan base,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “We are excited about this regional non-conference series with Liberty. We look forward to visiting Lynchburg in 2024 and welcoming the Flames to Greenville in 2029.”

(ECU Sports Information photo)

Liberty will join Norfolk State (Aug. 31/home), Old Dominion (Sept. 7/road) and Appalachian State (Sept. 14/home) as additions to ECU’s 2024 non-conference schedule, while becoming the second announced opponent for the 2029 campaign (Old Dominion/Sept. 15/home).

ECU is also slated to host American Athletic Conference members Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas and Temple in 2024, while playing on the road at Charlotte, South Florida, SMU and UAB.

All dates are subject to change based on future scheduling or television programming needs.

