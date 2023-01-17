A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in Miami-Dade Arena between New Orleans and Miami (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 10, 16: Times New Orleans and Miami have been able to use their Opening Night starting lineups in 2022-23, respectively (the Pelicans are 6-4 in those games, while the Heat are 7-9). That’s a relevant discussion point this weekend because Miami used its combination of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin on Wednesday in a 124-98 blowout win at New Orleans, the first time that quintet had been intact since Jan. 4. New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson since he was injured Jan. 2 at Philadelphia, while Brandon Ingram last played Nov. 25 at Memphis. Neither team has been able to gain much continuity for its projected first unit, though Miami’s fivesome has logged a total of 225 minutes (+7.4 net rating, via NBA.com), almost exactly double the court time of NOLA’s planned starters (113 minutes, +6.3 net rating). For comparison’s sake, there are four NBA lineups that have played 400-plus minutes (Portland’s starters are tops at 491). The Pelicans’ first-unit tally of 113 minutes ranks 50th in the league (the 225 for the Heat is 19th).

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO