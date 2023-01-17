Read full article on original website
Legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. – Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely passed away on Saturday, January 21 at the age of 93. Schonely was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the first-born child of Walter and Juanita Schonely. He served in the Marine Corps, where he hosted a sports show for Armed Forces Radio overseas. Schonely then continued his broadcast career in Seattle with radio station KVI and as the voice of the Seattle Totems in the Western Hockey League. His wide-ranging sports broadcasting experience also included University of Washington football, Seattle Angels baseball, the Oakland Seals in the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball’s Seattle Pilots before joining the Trail Blazers.
