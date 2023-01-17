ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music

By Christine Samra
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DgtS_0kHjWpda00

( KTLA ) — Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.

The Material Girl announced her upcoming tour , Madonna: The Celebration Tour, on Instagram Tuesday morning with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer make cameos in the short film in which Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her hits spanning four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs! Do you think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked the group, who all nodded yes.

“F— yeah!” screamed the “Vogue” singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvgLN_0kHjWpda00
Madonna.com

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap up in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Presale tickets are available for legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. PST through Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PST for North American stops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motherly

Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
OREGON STATE
WANE 15

House Representatives speak out following debate about dress code

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – There’s controversy over what women can wear to work in the Missouri House Chambers. Representatives recently passed house rules that included an updated dress code, requiring women to wear a jacket over their clothing. Lawmakers said it is standard for representatives to vote on house rules at the beginning of a […]
MISSOURI STATE
WANE 15

‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos

“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they […]
NEW YORK STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy