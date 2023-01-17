ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches

Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
TAMPA, FL
WPTV

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 5 other assistant coaches

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, along with five other assistant coaches, the team announced Thursday. Specialists coach Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl, assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired.
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Former Bowles Assistants Could Join Bucs Coaching Staff

As expected following Monday’s 31-14 playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and several offensive assistants on Thursday, including wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair and offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastle. Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen also retired, which opens up three position coach opportunities on the offensive staff.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Warren explains why Justin Fields is perfect leader for Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout year with the Bears in his second season, where he established himself as one of the league’s most exciting young players. Fields flashed his star potential with his elite athleticism and speed, rushing for 1,143 yards, nearly breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. While Fields still has some work to do as a passer, this season was a big step forward for the former first-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
Pewter Report

SR’s Fab 5: Inside The Bucs’ Change At Offensive Coordinator

SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders will interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator Monday

You can officially add another candidate to the mix for the Washington Commanders in their quest for a new offensive coordinator. Per John Keim of ESPN, Miami Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview with Washington Monday for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Earlier this week, Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 Atlanta 4-star athlete

Josiah Abdullah is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star athlete from Atlanta where he plays for Woodward Academy. The Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to Langston Hughes in the third round of the 6A playoffs. Tennessee is currently a 66% favorite to land Abdullah per On3.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy