Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich, which may suggest they're done with Tom Brady too
One of Tom Brady’s first connections as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer wasn’t with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. It was with Byron Leftwich, the team’s offensive coordinator and then a rising star as a potential head coach. The two met throughout Brady’s first offseason with the team...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
WPTV
Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 5 other assistant coaches
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, along with five other assistant coaches, the team announced Thursday. Specialists coach Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl, assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Pewter Report
Former Bowles Assistants Could Join Bucs Coaching Staff
As expected following Monday’s 31-14 playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and several offensive assistants on Thursday, including wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair and offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastle. Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen also retired, which opens up three position coach opportunities on the offensive staff.
Kevin Warren explains why Justin Fields is perfect leader for Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout year with the Bears in his second season, where he established himself as one of the league’s most exciting young players. Fields flashed his star potential with his elite athleticism and speed, rushing for 1,143 yards, nearly breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. While Fields still has some work to do as a passer, this season was a big step forward for the former first-round pick.
Bengals might need big showing from rookie Dax Hill vs. Bills
Cincinnati Bengals rookie Dax Hill might need the biggest performance of his career so far if his team is to get past the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. The first-rounder hasn’t played much all season behind the likes of Jessie Bates, instead filling in at corner...
Pewter Report
SR’s Fab 5: Inside The Bucs’ Change At Offensive Coordinator
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
WATCH: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette's top plays from the 2022 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made sure they kept “Playoff Lenny” around with a three-year contract extension last offseason. Running back Leonard Fournette responded by leading the Bucs in rushing yet again, and helping them clinch a second straight NFC South title. Watch the video above to see Fournette’s...
Commanders will interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator Monday
You can officially add another candidate to the mix for the Washington Commanders in their quest for a new offensive coordinator. Per John Keim of ESPN, Miami Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview with Washington Monday for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Earlier this week, Washington...
LSU offers 2025 Atlanta 4-star athlete
Josiah Abdullah is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star athlete from Atlanta where he plays for Woodward Academy. The Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to Langston Hughes in the third round of the 6A playoffs. Tennessee is currently a 66% favorite to land Abdullah per On3.
Comments / 1