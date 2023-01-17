Read full article on original website
Shared driving experience a key attraction of Rolex 24 for Grosjean
Romain Grosjean is no stranger to sports car racing. Before he made it to Formula 1, he did a season in the FIA GT1 World Championship, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2010. But for the Swiss-born French racer now making his home in Miami, it was a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans that rekindled his passion for the integral teamwork of endurance racing. And he might have been in the Rolex 24 At Daytona sooner had circumstances allowed.
Goldburg, Griffin get IMSA VP Challenge sweeps at Daytona
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Goldburg cruised to a dominant win in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class while Griffin battled from behind to triumph in the GSX class for GT4-spec cars.
Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test chance with Andretti
One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an Indy car as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who...
VIDEO: GTP 101 - EV launches
Continuing our GTP 101 tech videos series, we move onto something we’ve never seen before in IMSA, and that’s silent launches from pit lane. Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
McConnell tops chilly Nitro RX qualifying at Trois-Rivieres
Fraser McConnell emerged as top qualifier from Nitro Rallycross’ first snow and ice event at Circuit Trois-Rivières in Quebec. The Jamaican, who had never driven on ice with studded tires until last week when he headed to Finland for some last minute training, defeated Dreyer & Reinbold stablemate Andreas Bakkerud in the final of the head-to-head “Battle Bracket” to take his second TQ of the 2022-23 season.
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
Nitro RX to permanently retire Block's No. 43
Nitro Rallycross has announced it will retire the No. 43 in honor of Ken Block. Block, a two-time competitor in Nitro Rallycross (at the 2018 and 2019 Nitro World Games), died January 2 after a snowmobile accident. “Ken’s achievements behind the wheel are legendary, matched only by his passion for...
VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters
Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.
Roar Before the 24 session four dominated again by MSR Acura
The Roar Before the 24 GTP times for the penultimate session – and possibly last dry outing – before qualifying remained divided by manufacturer, although the BMWs moved from the bottom to second behind – once again – the Acuras. As they have done through four...
Ogier stretches lead with Friday masterclass on WRC Rally Monte Carlo
Sebastien Ogier put on an asphalt masterclass to end Friday at the Monte Carlo Rally with a commanding lead over his FIA World Rally Championship peers. Driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, the eight-time world champion won four of Friday’s six stages in the French Alps to lead the WRC’s opening round by 36.0s from Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kalle Rovanpera after 90.1 miles of competition, including Thursday night’s two opening tests.
Convergence, relevance key to sports car racing’s growth, says Ganassi’s Hull
The introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype class at Daytona International Speedway this weekend at the Roar Before the 24 is just a taste of what’s to come, says Mike Hull, Chip Ganassi Racing’s managing director. The LMDh cars such as the Cadillac V-LMDh his team is racing in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship are a global platform that came about with collaboration between IMSA and the ACO, designed to have parity with the FIA’s Hypercar formula. That means that for the first time since the heyday of the American Le Mans Series, the top prototypes in sports car racing can compete together worldwide, as Cadillac is about to demonstrate.
New GTD Porsches struggling with top speed at Roar Before the 24
After failing to post competitive times, the teams campaigning the new 992-generation Porsche are grumbling about the Balance of Performance in the GTD categories, and apparently with good reason. The cars have consistently been at the bottom of the time sheets for the sessions run so far in the Roar...
Acura class of the field in Roar Before the 24 session three
The third test session of the Roar Before the 24 saw a much more stratified order of the GTP manufacturers. The Acura teams once again were quickest, followed by both Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s, the three Cadillacs and then the two BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8s at the bottom.
MSR Acura continues top form in second Roar Before the 24 session
As the drivers had their first taste of driving into darkness at Daytona International Speedway, Helio Castroneves had the fortune to be the last driver to go into the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 in the second session of the Roar Before the 24. With cooler temperatures and less traffic, Castroneves set the quick time of the second session – and the second quick time of the day for MSR – as the teams and drivers prepare for next weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Blomqvist, MSR Acura start new GTP era on pole for Rolex 24
In a “systems check” practice just prior to the beginning of qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 turned the fastest GTP time of the weekend, a 1m34.926s. When it came to what turned out to be a quite dramatic qualifying session, however, Tom Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing did what they have done all weekend, setting the fast lap of the session and claiming a historic first pole for the new era of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. His 1m34.031s lap in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06, an average of 136.295mph around the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course, was 0.003s quicker than last year’s DPi pole, dispelling the idea that the GTP cars would be significantly slower – at Daytona anyway.
