Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Austin Wilson, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and residential burglary. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Police investigating death of Amani Kamata
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are still investigating the death of Amani Kamata in July 2021. According to police, Rock Island officers responded around 7 a.m. July 10, to the area of 12th Street and 10th Avenue for a report of a man lying on the sidewalk.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going
Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Man Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges
On January 14th at about 1:15 AM, a Warren County Deputy on patrol noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on IL Rt 116 near 130th St. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, which fled. The driver attempted to hide the vehicle at a farm stead. The vehicle was abandoned, but the driver was located nearby. A hand gun, cash, a large quantity of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia was located. It is believed two other people may have been in the vehicle and escaped on foot prior to the arrival of assisting officers.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine police investigate drive-by shooting
Muscatine Police officers are working to solve a drive-by shooting overnight Tuesday. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no reported injuries but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a Wednesday release. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the scene.
KWQC
Former Rock Island County correctional officer enters Alford plea in battery case
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island County correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate in January 2022 has entered an Alford plea. Court records show Cameron Gerischer, 22, entered the plea to one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in jail. The jail sentence is stayed pending compliance of the terms of his conditional discharge, court records show.
KWQC
Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
KWQC
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
KCRG.com
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
KWQC
Blue Grass police chief resigns
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.
KWQC
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Rain and snow taper off overnight with fog and freezing drizzle left behind. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for snow, sleet and rain, mainly in our northern counties. Quad Cities Hy-Vee donates pet supplies collected during drive to honor Betty White’s birthday.
x1071.com
Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
ourquadcities.com
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
KCRG.com
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
Comments / 1