Scott County, IA

superhits106.com

Two People Arrested For Theft

Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit

A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going

Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
MUSCATINE, IA
977wmoi.com

Warren County Man Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges

On January 14th at about 1:15 AM, a Warren County Deputy on patrol noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on IL Rt 116 near 130th St. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, which fled. The driver attempted to hide the vehicle at a farm stead. The vehicle was abandoned, but the driver was located nearby. A hand gun, cash, a large quantity of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia was located. It is believed two other people may have been in the vehicle and escaped on foot prior to the arrival of assisting officers.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

KWQC

Former Rock Island County correctional officer enters Alford plea in battery case

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island County correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate in January 2022 has entered an Alford plea. Court records show Cameron Gerischer, 22, entered the plea to one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in jail. The jail sentence is stayed pending compliance of the terms of his conditional discharge, court records show.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

KWQC

Blue Grass police chief resigns

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.
BLUE GRASS, IA
KWQC

x1071.com

Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl

A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
CASCADE, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege

Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters

Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL

